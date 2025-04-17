South Africa: What Are Your Rights At a Police Roadblock During the Easter Holidays?

16 April 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

As the Easter exodus beckons, remember that navigating South Africa's roads might just involve more than scenic views -- like facing roadblocks, knowing your rights and keeping that blood alcohol level low.

As the Easter exodus beckons, remember that navigating South Africa's roads might just involve more than scenic views -- like facing roadblocks, knowing your rights and keeping that blood alcohol level low.

The Easter long weekend is around the corner and, for many, this may mean a drive down to the coast or travelling distances to be with your family. If you are on the roads this April, you are very likely to hit one of many roadblocks.

Kirstie Haslam, partner at DSC Attorneys, outlines what you need to know.

First, police and traffic officers in uniform are authorised to stop vehicles at properly sanctioned roadblocks, under the South African Police Service Act. You must present a valid driver's licence and have a valid car licence disc.

According to Arrive Alive, officers may search vehicles and individuals without a warrant and confiscate any illegal goods found. "If detained or arrested, you have the right to legal representation and should not be questioned without your lawyer present," says Haslam.

Your roadblock survival checklist

Pull over safely when signalled.

Stay calm and respectful. Comply with instructions and avoid confrontation.

Sign fines or infringement notices calmly - roadside arguments only escalate the situation....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.