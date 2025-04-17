South Africa: What Are Your Rights At a Police Roadblock During the Easter Holidays?

As the Easter exodus beckons, remember that navigating South Africa's roads might just involve more than scenic views -- like facing roadblocks, knowing your rights and keeping that blood alcohol level low.

The Easter long weekend is around the corner and, for many, this may mean a drive down to the coast or travelling distances to be with your family. If you are on the roads this April, you are very likely to hit one of many roadblocks.

Kirstie Haslam, partner at DSC Attorneys, outlines what you need to know.

First, police and traffic officers in uniform are authorised to stop vehicles at properly sanctioned roadblocks, under the South African Police Service Act. You must present a valid driver's licence and have a valid car licence disc.

According to Arrive Alive, officers may search vehicles and individuals without a warrant and confiscate any illegal goods found. "If detained or arrested, you have the right to legal representation and should not be questioned without your lawyer present," says Haslam.

Your roadblock survival checklist

Pull over safely when signalled.

Stay calm and respectful. Comply with instructions and avoid confrontation.

Sign fines or infringement notices calmly - roadside arguments only escalate the situation....