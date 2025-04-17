Kenya: Two Cabinet and 14 Principal Secretaries Take Oath of Office

17 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Two newly appointed Cabinet Secretaries and 14 new Principal Secretaries have been sworn in at the Nairobi State House.

Hannah Cheptumo was sworn in as the Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture and Heritage.

Immediate former Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku has also took oath of office to serve as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Resource Development.

The nomination of 14 Principal Secretary nominees are underway to take their oaths of office today after their nominations were approved the National Assembly.

President William Ruto added that the changes are driven by the need to harness the opportunities within emerging sectors of the economy, as well as to address challenges affecting Kenya's social fabric.

The Principal Secretaries include:

Stephen Isaboke (Broadcasting and Telecommunications)

Aden Abdi Millah (Shipping and Maritime Affairs)

Michael Loikianu Lenasalon (Devolution)

Abdulrazak Shaukat (Science, Research and Innovation)

Caroline Karugu (East African Community Affairs)

Carren Achieng (Children Welfare Services)

Fikirini Jacobs (Youth Affairs and Creative Economy)

Abdisalan Ibrahim (National Government Coordination)

Cyrell Wagunda (Public Investments and Asset Management)

Boniface Makokha (Economic Planning)

