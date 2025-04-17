Kenya: KQ Diverts Flights to Mombasa, Eldoret Due to Poor Weather

17 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Kenya Airways has diverted flights that were set to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Mombasa and Kilimanjaro due to poor visibility.

A statement from the airline indicated that this was caused by fog.

"We wish to inform our customers that due to poor visibility caused by fog this morning, some of our flights due to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) were diverted to Mombasa and Kilimanjaro," the statement indicated.

It stated that "the decisions were a safety measure to ensure the well being of our crew and customers."

It pointed out that as a result, some delays were expected for various departures and arrivals.

