Sudan: Ethiopia Participates in the London Sudan Conference

Addis Ababa, — A high-level Ethiopian delegation led by Ambassador Redwan Hussien, Director General for National Intelligence and Security Services and comprising State Minister of Foreign Affiars, Ambassador Hadera Abera are participating in the conference held today in London.

The conference deliberated on humanitarian aid, achieving ceasefire and addressing Sudan's conflict through political means.

The Ethiopian delegation underscored the critical importance of a Sudanese-led and owned peace process, advocating for a comprehensive, and all inclusive settlement.

They emphasized the urgency of achieving a permanent ceasefire to safeguard civilians and ensure the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

Ethiopia further urged the international community to increase support for Sudan and neighbouring countries hosting refugees, highlighting the significance of close consultation with Sudanese parties to ensure effective aid distribution.

It also called for continued resource mobilization to address the humanitarian crisis.

Advocating for a coordinated international approach to peace, the Ethiopian delegation emphasized the need for a political transition led by Sudanese actors facilitated by regional organization with the support of partners.

The conference, co-hosted by the UK, EU, France, Germany, and the African Union, has brought together representatives from 14 countries and global organizations, including the UN.