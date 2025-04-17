Mauritius: Squint 3.0 - a Collaborative Effort to Transform Children's Healthcare in Mauritius

"The Squint 3.0 initiative is not only about sight, it is also about vision - a vision of collaboration, of compassion and care - that transcends borders and brings hope to our children", said the Minister of Health and Wellness, Mr Anil Kumar Bachoo, at the official ceremony held yesterday afternoon at the Subramania Bharati Eye Hospital in Moka.

The project termed Squint 3.0, dedicated to the treatment of strabismus in children, is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Rotary Club of Bagatelle, the Rotary Club of Pondicherry, and the Subramania Bharati Eye Hospital.

The event was attended by (a Paediatric Ophthalmologist from India), Dr Milind Arwind Killedar, along with two other strabismus specialists and an optometrist; the President of the Rotary Club of Bagatelle, Mrs Veena Moloye, and other personalities.

In his address Minister Bachoo stressed the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of squint, stating that the condition, if left untreated, can lead to long-term vision problems and significantly impact a child's confidence. He also spoke about its psychosocial effects, particularly the stigma faced by school-aged children, and emphasised that early intervention is both a medical and social imperative.

With regard to the Subramania Bharati Eye Hospital, Minister Bachoo recalled its vital role in the national health system. The 2023 Health Statistics Report, shows that over 170,000 patients visited the hospital for eye-related concerns last year, and 6,682 surgeries were successfully performed. These figures, he said, underscore both the growing demand for specialised care and the importance of international collaboration in addressing the country's healthcare needs.

The Minister further underlined the symbolic importance of the project, stating that it reflects the enduring friendship and strong bilateral ties between Mauritius and India. He outlined India's continued support in advancing the Mauritian healthcare sector and pointed out that many complex medical and surgical cases are referred to India, where Mauritian patients benefit from the expertise of leading healthcare institutions.

For his part Dr Killedar remarked that squint was once regarded as a purely cosmetic condition. He explained that it is now widely recognised that early surgical intervention leads to significantly better functional outcomes, making a lasting difference in the lives of children. He also expressed his willingness to continue supporting Mauritius whenever his expertise is needed.

On another note, Mrs Moloye stated that the Squint 3.0 project reflects Rotary's core values, including service above self, breaking down healthcare barriers, uplifting vulnerable groups, and building bridges between institutions and nations. The project, she added, is a prime example of how collaboration between Government institutions and service organisations like Rotary can create a powerful force for good.