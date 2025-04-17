Rwanda: Bralirwa Posts Rwf36.9 Billion Net Profit in 2024

Bralirwa Plc recorded Rwf36.9 billion net profit in 2024, representing a 25 per cent increase from the previous year, mainly driven by improved operating performance and revenue growth.

The local brewer saw a volume growth across its beer and soft drinks segments alongside strategic pricing and a shift towards premium products, which contributed to a 17.3 per cent increase in revenue to Rwf215 billion.

The financial statement indicates that despite the cost pressures of selling and distribution costs and administrative expenses in digital transformation efforts, which rose by 22.2 per cent and 30.2 per cent, respectively, the operating profit reached Rwf59 billion for the period under review.

Etienne Saada, Bralirwa's Managing Director, stated: "Our focus on delivering superior growth, balanced between volume and value, cost-saving initiatives significantly enhanced our operating results. During 2024, we invested in becoming the best digitally connected brewer, elevated our efforts in sustainability and responsibility, and evolved our people capabilities and culture."

Consequently, it is expected that the total profit for 2024 will be distributed in dividends for shareholders at Rwf35.9 per share, subject to approval during the annual meeting on June 25.

This full payout signals strong confidence in the company's financial stability and its ability to balance reinvestment with shareholder returns, despite ongoing investments in digital transformation and operational expansion.

In March 2024, the local brewer which is part of Heinken Company, inaugurated a Rwf40 billion new production line at its brewery in Rubavu District, highlighting the company's commitment to customer satisfaction.

Over the past couple of years, the company has made strides in innovating and expanding its brand portfolio to meet evolving consumer preferences.

The company emphasised investments in sustainability and responsible business practices, along with developing its people and organisational culture, adding that such efforts are framed as critical enablers for Bralirwa's future growth strategy, supporting both productivity, improvement, and brand equity.

Looking ahead

According to Bralirwa's financial results, the management pointed to a strategic commitment to delivering superior growth, balanced between volume and value, with a focus on driving productivity and sustaining profitability in 2025.

The company plans to continue investing in its brands, accelerating innovation, and strengthening commercial execution. Operationally, it expects to improve its route-to-consumer capabilities and enhance efficiency across the value chain.

Despite acknowledging inflationary pressures and rising cost trends, Bralirwa maintains a confident outlook and remains centred on disciplined cost management, targeted investments, and a firm focus on meeting evolving consumer needs, positioning it to maintain momentum into the new financial year.