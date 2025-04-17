Rwanda: Consolidating Our Gains Amidst Global Challenges Is a Collective Imperative

17 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
editorial

Rwanda's achievement of cutting poverty levels by a whooping 12.4% over the past seven years is a testament to the nation's resilience and strategic governance.

The latest figures announced by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente were part of the results of the seventh Integrated Household Living Conditions Survey (EICV 7) report published by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR).

The survey established that over this period spanning from 2017 to 2024 saw over 1.5 million Rwandans lifted out of poverty.

This overwhelming achievement underscores the country's commitment to improving the lives of its citizens, even amidst global adversities like the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict which greatly hampered economic activity.

These global challenges have disrupted economies worldwide, yet Rwanda's progress highlights the effectiveness of the country's policies and the collective effort and resilience of its people.

However, this is not a moment for complacency, nor the time to celebrate, because there is still a long way to go. The journey towards eradicating poverty is still ongoing, and the next seven years are crucial.

To build on this momentum, a concerted effort is required from all sectors. Government initiatives must continue to focus on inclusive growth, ensuring that economic benefits reach the most vulnerable populations.

Private sector engagement is equally vital, fostering innovation and creating employment opportunities.

Equally, civil society organisations play a critical role in advocating for equitable policies and providing support to marginalized communities.

Investing in education, healthcare, and infrastructure remains paramount. Empowering citizens with skills and knowledge will drive sustainable development and reduce dependency.

Moreover, strengthening social protection systems will safeguard against future shocks, ensuring that progress is not easily reversed.

As Rwanda navigates current and future challenges, unity and determination will be key. By consolidating gains and fostering an environment conducive to growth and equity, the nation can aspire to achieve even greater milestones in poverty reduction.

The path ahead demands unwavering commitment, but with collective action and steadfast leadership, Rwanda is well-positioned to continue its trajectory towards a more prosperous and inclusive future.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.