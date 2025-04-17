Rwanda: Consolidating Our Gains Amidst Global Challenges Is a Collective Imperative

editorial

Rwanda's achievement of cutting poverty levels by a whooping 12.4% over the past seven years is a testament to the nation's resilience and strategic governance.

The latest figures announced by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente were part of the results of the seventh Integrated Household Living Conditions Survey (EICV 7) report published by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR).

The survey established that over this period spanning from 2017 to 2024 saw over 1.5 million Rwandans lifted out of poverty.

This overwhelming achievement underscores the country's commitment to improving the lives of its citizens, even amidst global adversities like the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict which greatly hampered economic activity.

These global challenges have disrupted economies worldwide, yet Rwanda's progress highlights the effectiveness of the country's policies and the collective effort and resilience of its people.

However, this is not a moment for complacency, nor the time to celebrate, because there is still a long way to go. The journey towards eradicating poverty is still ongoing, and the next seven years are crucial.

To build on this momentum, a concerted effort is required from all sectors. Government initiatives must continue to focus on inclusive growth, ensuring that economic benefits reach the most vulnerable populations.

Private sector engagement is equally vital, fostering innovation and creating employment opportunities.

Equally, civil society organisations play a critical role in advocating for equitable policies and providing support to marginalized communities.

Investing in education, healthcare, and infrastructure remains paramount. Empowering citizens with skills and knowledge will drive sustainable development and reduce dependency.

Moreover, strengthening social protection systems will safeguard against future shocks, ensuring that progress is not easily reversed.

As Rwanda navigates current and future challenges, unity and determination will be key. By consolidating gains and fostering an environment conducive to growth and equity, the nation can aspire to achieve even greater milestones in poverty reduction.

The path ahead demands unwavering commitment, but with collective action and steadfast leadership, Rwanda is well-positioned to continue its trajectory towards a more prosperous and inclusive future.