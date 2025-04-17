Rwanda: Handball - APR, Police Battle for Top Spot As Regular Season Hits Climax

Rwanda's closest rivals APR and Police will be locked in the top-of-the-table battle on Sunday, April 20, at Petit Stade indoor gymnasium, in a crunch game that will conclude the regular season of the men's national handball league.

The regular season is nearing its climax, with the final round set to determine playoff qualification.

Currently, APR HC lead the table standings with 54 points after going an impressive 18 matches undefeated. They are followed closely by Police HC with 49 points after 17 matches and one loss, Musanze sits in third place with 42 points while College ADEGI stands at the fourth position with 41 points.

Despite the anticipated excitement of the league's final weekend, Gicumbi HC, who currently sit in sixth place with 33 points, have withdrawn from the men's national handball league due to financial constraints.

APR Handball Club enter this final round as the defending champions of the 2024 national handball league, having defeated Police 3-2 (30-25) in a best-of-three series.

This victory served as revenge for APR, who had lost Game 2 to Police 34-27, tying the series 1-1.

They have, however, won just once in the pair's last three meetings and Sunday's derby promises to be even mkre exciting and fully of action.

Fixtures for Saturday, April 19th:

UR Rukara Vs Gorilla HC - 9am

ES Kigoma Vs Musanze HC - 10:20 am

UR Huye vs Nyakabanda HC - 11:30am

Police HC Vs ES Kigoma - 12:50 pm

Nyakabanda HC Vs Musanze HC - 2 pm

Fixtures for Sunday, April 20

UR Rukara Vs ADEGI - 9 am

UB Sports Vs Nyakabanda HC - 11:30 am

Nyakabanda HC Vs ADEGI - 1pm

Gorillas HC Vs UB Sports - 3:30pm

Police HC Vs APR HC - 6 pm