Mauritius: Pre-Budget Consultations - Pathways to Develop the ICT Sector

The Junior Minister of Finance, Mr Dhaneshwar Damry received, this afternoon during the ongoing pre-budget 2025-2026 consultations, representatives of the Mauritius Information Technology Industry Association (MITIA), to discuss their proposals for the IT sector.

In a statement following the pre-budgetary meeting the President of the MITIA, Mr Ranoo Patil Hunma, indicated that discussions focused on future plans and projects so as to further develop the industry with local resources and companies, thereby boosting the exportation of IT services.

He pointed out that proposals pertained to the use of local manpower for the implementation of IT projects at governmental and semi-governmental levels with a view of encouraging more youngsters to stay and work in the country.

The need to tap into the potential of local expertise for the provision of technological solutions to national issues such as flood and collaboration between Mauritian companies and multinational entities on African projects so as to further boost the economy, were also discussed during the consultation meeting.