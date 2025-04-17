Mauritius: Pre-Budget Consultations - Pathways to Develop the ICT Sector

16 April 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

The Junior Minister of Finance, Mr Dhaneshwar Damry received, this afternoon during the ongoing pre-budget 2025-2026 consultations, representatives of the Mauritius Information Technology Industry Association (MITIA), to discuss their proposals for the IT sector.

In a statement following the pre-budgetary meeting the President of the MITIA, Mr Ranoo Patil Hunma, indicated that discussions focused on future plans and projects so as to further develop the industry with local resources and companies, thereby boosting the exportation of IT services.

He pointed out that proposals pertained to the use of local manpower for the implementation of IT projects at governmental and semi-governmental levels with a view of encouraging more youngsters to stay and work in the country.

The need to tap into the potential of local expertise for the provision of technological solutions to national issues such as flood and collaboration between Mauritian companies and multinational entities on African projects so as to further boost the economy, were also discussed during the consultation meeting.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.