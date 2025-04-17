Mauritius: Freeport Operators Association Calls for Less Stringent Regulations to Attract More Investors

Representatives of the Freeport Operators Association met with the Junior Minister of Finance, Mr Dhaneshwar Damry, this afternoon, in Port Louis in the context of the 2025-2026 pre-budgetary consultations and appealed for less stringent procedures and regulations in order to attract more investors to Mauritius.

In a statement the President of the Freeport Operators Association, Mr Hornali Pirbhai, highlighted that the Junior Minister was very receptive to their grievances. He remarked that the Association formulated several requests during the past few years but that none of them had been approved. The freeport's decline was also discussed with Junior Minister Damry, he added.

For his part the Secretary General of the Mauritius Freeport Association, Mr Afzal Delbar stated that discussions focused on the challenges and opportunities surrounding the freeport sector. The possibility of being more flexible as far as regulations for stakeholders to invest in Mauritius was also evoked during the meeting, he said.

Moreover, Mr Delbar underlined that Paper Trading, Minor Trading and Cash Business were also on the agenda. He further deplored that the freeport's waning is greatly affecting the Association's operations and expressed hope that adequate solutions can be devised.