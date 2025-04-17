Liberia: Tax, Legal Experts Validate Act to Establish Liberia Tax Institute

Monrovia — Tax practitioners and legal experts convened on Wednesday, April 16, at the Liberia Chamber of Commerce to kick off a two-day validation workshop of a draft Act seeking to amend the Public Authorities Law to create the Liberian Institute of Tax Practitioners (LITP).

The proposed establishment of the LITP is a timely and strategic response to the evolving global tax environment, driven by rapid technological advancements and increasing complexities in tax administration. The initiative seeks to bridge critical gaps in Liberia's tax ecosystem and support the Government's efforts to deliver efficient and taxpayer-centered services.

When enacted, the LITP will operate as a professional tax institution, with the mandate to train, educate, and regulate tax practitioners and advance tax services in Liberia. Its goal is to enhance voluntary tax compliance, improve revenue collection, and strengthen the overall fiscal policy framework of the country.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Cllr. R. McDonald Garnett, Sr. Acting President of the LITP, described the validation as a "key milestone" in institutionalizing the body and aligning it with international standards and practices. He urged participants to thoroughly review the proposed legal framework and provide substantive inputs to ensure the act's robustness and relevance.

Deputy Finance Minister for Fiscal Affairs, Anthony Myers, lauded the initiative, noting that it has been a long and thoughtful journey leading to the validation phase. He emphasized the LITP's vital role in supporting ongoing tax and fiscal reforms, particularly in addressing outdated provisions within the Liberia Revenue Code, which is now over 25 years old. "This is a critical step toward harmonizing our fiscal laws and strengthening public financial management," he said.

Also addressing the forum was former LRA Commissioner General Elfrieda Stewart Tamba, who commended the resilience and dedication of the LITP's leadership. She encouraged members to remain committed to the vision of establishing a robust professional body that can serve as a reliable partner in the national tax ecosystem.

Mr. Arthur W. B. Fumba, Acting Vice President of LITP, confirmed the full support of LRA Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah, who recognizes the Institute's potential to significantly improve tax compliance and domestic revenue mobilization. He also noted that the LITP currently holds provisional membership with the West African Union of Tax Institutes (WAUTI) and looks forward to full membership upon the legal establishment.

The validation exercise is being facilitated by constitutional lawyer and Chair of the Law Reform Commission, Cllr. Jallah Barbu, whose expertise is guiding the legal framing of the Act.

Upon conclusion of the validation, the draft legislation will be submitted to the National Legislature for enactment, in accordance with Chapter 10, Article 89 of the Liberian Constitution, which provides for the creation of public agencies necessary for effective governance.

LITP stands to be a game-changer for Liberia's tax administration, offering a structured platform for professionalism, ethical standards, and technical support that will drive sustainable fiscal growth and economic transformation.