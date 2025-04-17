Liberia: Dream Alive Foundation Appeals to Government for Orphans' Scholarships

Monrovia — Hawa Yorwatei Weah, the founder of the Dream Alive Foundation Orphanage is calling on the Liberian government and other humanitarian groups to help send about 20 orphans to school.

Madam Weah and several kids from the Dream Alive Foundation on Tuesday visited the Ministry of Education at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

Their visit was to raise attention to the Ministry of Education and other humanitarian groups to seek sponsorship for children of the Dream Alive Foundation orphanage.

"I want the government of Liberia to help me with these children. I need scholarships for them," she said.

According to her, it has been one year since she established the institution. No support from the government or any group.

"I have been running this orphanage for a year now. Right now, it is challenging. I have been paying up till 20 children's school fees. It's difficult, it is just me and my husband running it," Madam Weah said.

She added: "I'm now calling on organizations, groups and even the government to help me with scholarships for these children at least the feeding and other things I can afford for them. These children are our future leaders."

"I myself was an orphan during the war, during the 1990 war, I was a victim. My parents were brutalized right in front of me and I was lost," she said.

According to Madam Weah, after the incident, she was taken to an orphanage by a lady who she says saved her life.

"The lady came and took me to an orphanage. We were there for about two weeks before the rain came and destroyed our house, Madam Weah said.

"Again, all the kids got in the streets. Another lady found me and showed me love and so I know how it is to be on the street and that is why I am taking care of the homeless and orphans," she narrated.

Madam Weah added: "Whatever school the government or any group can help put the children in school so that tomorrow they can be the future leaders."