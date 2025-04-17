Liberia: Aggrieved Former Workers of Afcons Seize Three Company Buses in Grand Bassa

Buchanan — A tense standoff unfolded this morning as a group of aggrieved former workers of AFCONS Liberia seized three company buses in Buchanan. The buses are currently parked at the County administrative building compound, where the workers have gathered in protest.

The protest follows the company's refusal to remit the social security benefits owed to the workers. Some of the former employees, who have worked with AFCONS since 2010 and 2015, voiced their frustration after unsuccessful attempts to secure their long-overdue benefits.

According to the workers, they were previously treated fairly in regards to their social security contributions. However, their efforts to claim these benefits now have been met with resistance from the company. AFCONS reportedly informed the workers that their contributions were paid into a government account. The company further stated that since the workers are no longer employed, their benefits should be paid directly into their personal accounts.

Despite taking the matter to the Labor Commissioner of Grand Bassa, the workers have yet to receive any resolution. Feeling that their concerns have been ignored, the former employees have threatened to escalate their protest, vowing to block all entrances to AFCONS facilities until their demands are met.

In an interview with one of the workers, they expressed a deep sense of injustice, citing years of service and dedication to the company, which they feel have gone unrecognized.

"We worked hard for our benefits. We deserve what is rightfully ours," one of the protestors stated.

The ongoing dispute has drawn attention to the challenges faced by workers in securing their social security benefits, especially after leaving employment. With the workers now taking direct action, the situation has escalated, and many are calling on the national government to intervene and resolve the issue.

As the standoff continues, it remains to be seen how AFCONS Liberia and the government will respond to the workers' demands.