Liberia: One Dead, Another Severely Injured After Tree Collapse At Tarken Mining Site in River Gee County

17 April 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Peter P. Toe, Jr.

Tarken — A tragic incident at a mining site in Tarken Township, Gbeapo Statutory District, has left one man dead and another seriously injured after a tree unexpectedly collapsed on Friday, April 11.

The deceased, 36-year-old Dennis Gbayor, was reportedly resting beneath the tree after hours of mining when it suddenly gave way, killing him instantly.

Gbayor, originally from Nimba County, had recently relocated to Tarken Town with his fiancée in search of better opportunities in the gold mining sector. On the day of the incident, he was assisting his friend, 25-year-old Daniel Adonko--also from Nimba County and a resident of Gbeapo Sweaken--with gravel washing at a mining site locally known as "Mexico," deep in the forests of Tarken.

Adonko, who survived the collapse, told reporters that the two were drying gold under a tent and preparing to head home when disaster struck.

"It was just when we were waking up to go home that the tree fell on us," he recounted.

Gbayor was killed on the spot, while Adonko sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a local health facility.

A 15-member coroner jury, comprising security and health practitioners, investigated and ruled out foul play. In accordance with local customs, the body of the deceased was handed over to family members and buried at the scene.

Eyewitness Aaron Tweh, who was present during the incident, said the tree had been gradually weakened by nearby mining activity, as miners had cut most of its roots in their search for gold.

"Heavy rain and strong winds occurred between 6 PM and 7 PM. That might have contributed to the tree's collapse," Tweh told journalists.

The incident highlights the dangers associated with Liberia's artisanal and small-scale mining sector and underscores the urgent need for improved safety standards to protect workers.

The tragedy has left the community in mourning, with residents expressing concern for the victim's fiancée and children, who have been left vulnerable in the aftermath of the fatal accident.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.