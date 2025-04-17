Liberia: LNOC Warns Legal Action Against Anderson-Led Group Amid LBA Leadership Dispute

Monrovia — The Liberia National Olympic Committee (LNOC) has issued a stern warning against a faction of former Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) officials led by Rufus Anderson, threatening sanctions and legal action over what it described as impersonation and misrepresentation of the LBA leadership.

In a formal communication dated March 27, the LNOC referred to the Anderson-led group as a "falsely purported" executive committee and cautioned the public, including both private and public institutions, to avoid conducting any basketball-related business with the faction.

The Anderson group--which includes Jacob Kabakollie and Theophilus Wilson--has claimed to be the legitimate leadership of the LBA, with Anderson as president, Kabakollie as vice president, and Wilson as secretary-general.

The disputed committee had previously issued a directive advising stakeholders to refrain from engaging with the leadership of Abraham B. Samukai until a final court decision is rendered.

However, the LNOC firmly rejected this claim, reaffirming its recognition and support for the Samukai-led executive committee, which includes Vice President for Administration Yanqueh Borsay, Vice President for Operations Bruce Quaye, and Treasurer Malcolm Joseph. The current LBA leadership was elected in 2023.

"This leadership transition was not only conducted in strict accordance with our established protocols but was also officially sanctioned, recognized, and endorsed by FIBA, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the LNOC--then headed by my predecessor, Mr. Philipbert S. Browne," the LNOC statement read.

The LNOC further stated: "Any continuation of such actions will leave us with no alternative but to endorse and pursue all available sanctions and legal measures as deemed appropriate by our member organization, the LBA, under the leadership of Mr. Samukai."

The organization also demanded that Anderson and his team immediately cease all forms of impersonation or misrepresentation.

The ongoing crisis within the LBA escalated after President Abraham Samukai threatened to impose sanctions on players, coaches, and referees participating in the upcoming Monrovia Madness All-Star Basketball Festival, calling it an unauthorized event.

The tournament, scheduled to be held at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Gymnasium in Paynesville, aims to promote unity through basketball across Montserrado County. However, the threats from Samukai's camp further deepened the leadership rift.

Jacob Kabakollie, who has openly rejected Samukai's presidency, challenged the 2023 election results, alleging voting irregularities and discrepancies in the delegate roll call. A court ruling subsequently reverted the association to its pre-election status.

Despite the court's decision, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, LNOC, and international basketball body FIBA have all maintained recognition of Samukai's leadership.

In response to Samukai's threats, Kabakollie remained defiant, insisting that the Monrovia Madness tournament would proceed as planned.

"I will not engage with them because they are not the legitimate leadership of the LBA," Kabakollie stated.

He also defended his team's recent participation in the African Basketball Festival in Accra, Ghana, where Vision Basketball secured third place. Kabakollie emphasized that the invitation for the tournament was issued directly to the team, not through the LBA.