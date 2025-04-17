Nigeria: Lagos Lgas - Ipac to Boycott Polls Over 37 LCDAS Inclusion

Lagos — AHEAD of the forthcoming Local Government elections in Lagos State, some political parties, yesterday, threatened to boycott any election recognising the 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, as against the constitutionally recognised 20 council areas.

This came as the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, held a stakeholders' parley with leaders of 19 registered political parties, assuring a free, fair exercise for all political parties.

Recall that the LASIEC Chairman, Justice Mobolanle Okikiola-Ighile (retd), had announced July 12 for the conduct of the council elections in the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs, with a re-run on July 19, 2025.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, in Lagos State, Mrs Temilola Akinade, expressed displeasure of members over what she described as "neglect" by the new LASIEC board.

Akinade, who spoke during the stakeholders' meeting on Tuesday, faulted the way the commission released the election notice and the guidelines without the inputs of critical stakeholders like IPAC.

The parley was attended by representatives of various political parties such as: All Progressives Congress, APC, Labour Party, LP, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Accord Youths Party, YP, National Rescue Movement, NRM, African Democratic Congress, ADC, and Action Democratic Party, ADP.

Others: All Grand Progressives Alliance, APGA, All People's Party, APP, New Nigeria People's Party, NNPP, Social Democratic Party, SPDP, African Action Congress, AAC, among others.

She said: "Critical questions and issues remain unresolved as regards the appropriate interpretation of the Supreme Court's pronouncements on LG autonomy and how that will impact the 37 LCDAs established by the state government."

Also speaking, Mr Ayinde Olawale of the ACC said that the party would not participate in any local government election that recognised the 37 LCDAs in the state.

On his part, the State Chairman AP, Mr Dele Oladeji urged the new LASIEC board to do more in carrying political parties along and making relevant law available to ensure a successful exercise.

Reacting to the threat, the LASIEC boss said: "The load of work and need to put things in order since assumption of duty on January 10 could not allow the board to have ample opportunities to meet with IPAC.

"The law, however, only requires the commission to meet with IPAC before the guidelines will be released. However, the document is billed for release on April 17, hence, the meeting.

"The commission respects IPAC and political parties a lot. The issue of guidelines is why we call for this critical stakeholders meeting to have your inputs."

"We are not for any political party, we are LASIEC. We are here to conduct a free, fair, inclusive and credible election.

"Nobody among us is a card carrying member of any political party. Let us be nice to ourselves. We are not your opponent; we are working for the betterment of this election.

"We are prepared, we are working, we have sworn an oath and we are going to carry our oath to the letter," she said.

The LASIEC boss, who highlighted election guidelines, encouraged political parties and aspirants to strictly follow the electoral timetable and the guidelines.

According to her, political parties must visit the LASIEC headquarters to obtain nomination forms for their candidates.

Okikiola-Ighile added that female candidates would pay half of the administrative fees, adding that "At the end of the verification exercise, list of validated candidates will be displayed on the notice board in the commission's headquarters."