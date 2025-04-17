Ethiopia: Premier Pushes for Climate Action, Green Investment At P4G Summit

ADDIS ABABA — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has called for a bold shift in global climate policy and energy investment at the 4th Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit.

The summit, held yesterday in Hanoi, Vietnam, under the theme: "Sustainable and People-Centered Green Transition."

At the same time, he confirmed that his Vietnamese counterpart, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, will soon pay an official visit to Ethiopia -- signaling a significant leap forward in diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

Addressing world leaders and delegates at the summit, Prime Minister Abiy outlined three key imperatives to accelerate climate action: ensuring adequate and predictable climate finance, dramatically increasing Africa's share of global energy investment, and taking urgent steps to protect nature by reversing biodiversity loss and land degradation.

He stressed that Africa currently receives just 2% of global energy investment and argued that this must rise to at least 20% by 2030 if sustainable development and ecosystem preservation are to be realized.

The Premier also highlighted Ethiopia's flagship environmental campaign, the Green Legacy Initiative, as an example of grassroots climate action that deserves international support. "Securing equitable benefit-sharing mechanisms for local communities is not just fair -- it is vital for lasting change," he noted in a post shared via his official social media channels.

The summit -- the first multilateral high-level conference on green growth and sustainable development ever hosted by Vietnam -- drew over 1,000 participants from more than 40 countries and international organizations. Among those in attendance were Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina J. Mohammed, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Neth Savoeun.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính welcomed the delegates, noting the transformative potential of the P4G platform since its inception in Copenhagen in 2018. He emphasized the need for global solidarity to address challenges such as climate change, natural disasters, pollution, pandemics, and demographic shifts. "The human factor is the centre, the subject, the goal, the driving force, and the resource for the greening process and sustainable development," he stated.

On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Abiy held bilateral talks with PM Chính, marking the first visit to Vietnam by an Ethiopian head of government since diplomatic relations were established in 1976. The leaders oversaw the signing of major agreements, including two Memoranda of Understanding on trade and education cooperation, as well as a civil aviation deal that will pave the way for direct flights between Addis Ababa and Hanoi via Ethiopian Airlines.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Climate Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our discussions have opened new avenues for cooperation and strengthened the foundation for an enduring partnership," said Premier Abiy. "I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Chính to Ethiopia soon -- a visit that will mark a new chapter in our relationship."

Prime Minister Abiy also met with Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, for discussions focused on governance, development, and party-to-party collaboration. The meeting reinforced the strong ideological and strategic links between Ethiopia's Prosperity Party and the Communist Party of Vietnam.

As Ethiopia and Vietnam prepare to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2026, both nations appear poised to transform their long-standing goodwill into concrete collaboration -- particularly in the fields of trade, investment, aviation, education, and sustainable development.

With climate change and global inequality high on the summit agenda, Ethiopia's push for a more equitable green transition, backed by African-driven initiatives and leadership, gained notable momentum in Hanoi.