Rwanda: Nickelberry's Double-Double Powers Tigers Past Patriots

Nickelberry dropped 30 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists as Tigers continued their winning streak with a shock 92-82 victory over Patriots on Wednesday night at Petit Stade indoor gymnasium.

Fresh from a massive win against Rwanda Energy Group (REG) a fortnight ago, Henry Mwinuka's charges sent a chilling message to their next opponents, as they registered the sixth win in a row.

Patriots narrowly took the first quarter 23-21 before Tigers responded to win the second quarter 25-21 and lead the game 46-44 going into halftime.

Both sides returned for the second half looking to open a comfortable gap. They went toe-to-toe in the third quarter which they finished tied to 22-22.

However, the Tigers, who had become the "masters of the fourth quarter," again did what they normally do best and took the last quarter 24-16 to win the battle of the third place.

Nickelberry finished as Tiger's top scorer while Pascal Niyonkuru also contributed 17 points to the team's crucial victory.

Cole Elliot Lamar top scored for Patriots with 29 points while Steven Hagumintwari added 21 points but their contribution wasn't enough to avoid the loss, their third of the season so far.

In the other game, APR beat Kepler 85- 64 to make it 15 wins in a row while Orion defeated bottom-placed Espoir 87-67.

Tigers climbed to second place with 21 points while Patriots are in third place with 20 points. APR lead the pack with 30 points while REG, who have played a game less, are third with 19 points. A win over AZOMCO on Friday would see them reclaim the second place.