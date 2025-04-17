Nigeria: Force HQTRS Condemns Unprofessional Conduct of Police Officers Collecting ₦5,000 From Chinese National

The Nigeria Police Force has condemned the actions of some of its officers seen in a viral video receiving ₦5,000 from a Chinese national, describing their conduct as both unprofessional and unethical.

The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, sparked widespread criticism from the public and prompted an immediate response from police authorities.

In an official statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Police emphasized that the actions of the officers involved are inconsistent with the core values and ethical standards of the Force.

"The Force has zero tolerance for such unprofessional behavior and other forms of misconduct, which undermine public trust and confidence," the statement noted.

The officers captured in the video have been identified and are currently undergoing disciplinary procedures. The Force described the move as part of a broader commitment to ensuring internal accountability and reinforcing public confidence in policing.

Furthermore, the Police cautioned individuals and organizations that make use of police personnel--particularly for escort and guard duties--against engaging in acts that may demean or compromise the integrity of officers or tarnish the image of the institution.

Reaffirming its stance, the Nigeria Police Force reiterated its commitment to upholding professionalism, transparency, and discipline across all levels, warning that any form of misconduct will not be tolerated.