Zimbabwe: Children's Party Kicks Off Independence Day Festivities

Usually quiet and serene, Gokwe Nembudziya Growth Point is stirring with unusual but welcome energy.

For once, time seems to be moving faster in this rural area.

The area has started buzzing with excitement ahead of today's Children's Party to be hosted by President Mnangagwa and First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa.

This year's event is taking place at Nyamuroro High School, bringing together 3 050 child delegates from across Zimbabwe.

The children, selected by their respective provinces, have converged for the annual celebration, which traditionally precedes the country's Independence Day commemorations.

The main festivities marking Zimbabwe's 45 years of independence will be held at Mutora Open Grounds at Nembudziya Growth Point tomorrow.

This year's theme is "Zim@45: Devolve and Develop Together towards Vision 2030," emphasising unity, progress, and inclusive development through devolution.

Our crew is in Gokwe, Nembudziya, and they will take us through the Children's Party as it unfolds