Zimbabwe: All in Place for Successful Independence Celebrations

Kuda Bwititi — In two days time, Zimbabwe hosts the main 45th Independence Day celebrations in Nembudziya, Gokwe. All of the country's 10 provinces and districts will also hold commemorations for the day. The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works is responsible for overseeing logistics for the grand national occasion. Last Friday, Kuda Bwititi (KB) conducted a question-and-answer interview with Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe (DG) to get an overview of the state of preparations.

How far along are preparations at the main venue for this year's Independence Day celebrations? Is everything on track?

Preparations at the main venue in Gokwe Nembudziya are at an advanced stage and progressing well. As of now, the football pitch is 90 percent complete, with lawn maintenance underway.

All the other supporting infrastructure on the main ground, including changing rooms, are almost done. They are doing plastering and a few touch -ups, but most of the work is done. As of today (Thursday), ablution blocks are at 90 percent while terraces and access roads are nearing completion. We are confident that all the works will meet the highest standards.

What infrastructure upgrades or logistical arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth experience for attendees?

Several infrastructure upgrades have been undertaken at Nembudziya and the surrounding areas. These are sustainable development projects which will provide services to the local people for years to come.

We have a built a new fully equipped, modern stadium where the main celebrations will be held. In the future, this stadium will host Division One matches for a team based at Gokwe Nembudziya. At the stadium, we also constructed six new toilet facilities and terraces with retaining walls.

We have renovated the local district hospital, including their VIP ward and built a new mortuary.

We have constructed new boys' and girls' hostels at Nyamuroro High School that will be able to accommodate schoolchildren coming from different parts of the country.

At Nembudziya High we constructed a new Home Economics block on top of another, a new 2x1 classroom block, renovated another 2x1 classroom block that was no longer functioning, we also completed a new ablution block and completed another that was left uncompleted. We also renovated the school administration block, a new senior science and the junior science lab.

We have drilled and equipped three boreholes, supplemented by three 5,000-litre water tanks. Electricity supply has been secured and backup generators are in place.

Different access roads to and from Gokwe Nembudziya to the main venue are being done by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development

How is the ministry working with local authorities in the Midlands to coordinate security, transport, and accommodation for dignitaries and guests?

The ministry is working in close coordination with the Midlands Provincial Development Committee, local authorities, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, and the Ministry of Transport to ensure all logistics are stream lined, transport plans have been finalised where the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has managed to mobilise 369 buses which will ferry people from across the country to the venue.

Can you share the provisional programme of events for the day? What can we expect during the celebrations?

Main proceedings will start with the Children's Party on April 17 that will be held at Nyamuroro High School where His Excellency, President Dr E D Mnangagwa ,and First Lady, Dr Amai Mnangagwa, will host children from across the country. The next day, the main celebrations will be held at the Nembudziya Growth Point open ground venue in Gokwe North. An Independence Gala will be hosted at Nembudziya Government High School on April 17.

On April 18, the celebration's major highlight will be the address by the President and thereafter, there will be a soccer match between Simba Bhora and FC Platinum.

The Children's Party is an iconic part of Independence celebrations. Can you outline the level of preparations for this important event?

Preparations for the Children's Party are progressing very well. A dedicated venue has been prepared at Nyamuroro High School, with new hostels having been constructed to accommodate attendees. The programme will feature entertainment, educational activities, and a formal luncheon with the First Family.

How many children are expected to attend?

From the figures we have from our sister Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, we are expecting more than 3,000 children for the event

Can you outline the significance of hosting this year's Independence Day in the Midlands province, especially given that the event has traditionally been held in Harare?

DG: Hosting Independence celebrations in the Midlands province underscores the Government's commitment to decentralisation, devolution and inclusive development. As you might be aware, for the past three years, the Second Republic has taken a deliberate stance to decentralize the hosting of the Independence celebration. For many years, these celebrations were centralised in Harare. Last year, we were at Murambinda in Manicaland and the other year it was at Mt Darwin in Mashonaland Central.

Hosting the event in the Midlands has provided the province with an opportunity to celebrate in a region with a rich cultural and historical background, while also accelerating local development. The event brings visibility, infrastructure, and investment to the province all in line with Vision 2030.

The residents of Gokwe North are extremely happy to be hosting this year's independence as they have seen a lot of development in their area, including now having a stadium that will be able to host their sporting activities, including a team in Gokwe Nembudziya that is actually playing in the Division. We have also renovated a number of infrastructure in the area, such as the local police station and construction of Nembudziya Cultural Centre.

How has the local community responded to being chosen as hosts, and what long-term benefits might the province see as a result?

DG: The response from the Gokwe North community has been overwhelmingly positive. Residents have taken pride in hosting a national event and have rallied behind the preparations. Long-term benefits include all the new and upgrades in infrastructure that they have witnessed.

We also roped some of the youths during preparations so they also benefited from employment. To promote local development, we also made sure that some of the building materials we used in the preparations were sourced from local businesspeople, in line with the President's manta that No One and No Place must be left behind.

Can you outline the level of preparations for the provincial celebrations?

Each province will hold its own commemorative events in line with the national theme. Provincial celebrations are being coordinated by Provincial Ministers and District Development Coordinators. Sites are being prepared, security and transport arrangements are in place, and the local programming will reflect regional culture and pride.

As we mark 45 years of Independence, what key milestones or reflections does the ministry wish to highlight during this year's commemorations?

As we mark these years of independence, we reflect on our journey of resilience, unity and development. This year's celebrations are a reminder of our shared heritage and the ongoing transformation of our nation. Through decentralisation, infrastructure development, and community empowerment, we are building a Zimbabwe that leaves no one and no place behind.

As a ministry, we are playing our part in ensuring that Vision 2030 is achieved.