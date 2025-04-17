Southern Africa: Zim Assumes SADC Military Health Services Working Group Chairmanship

Remember Deketeke — Zimbabwe has assumed the chairmanship of the SADC Military Health Services Working Group, with plans already underway to strengthen regional co-operation in health systems, research, and doctrine development.

Incoming chairperson Brigadier General Godfrey Mutsetse made the remarks yesterday during a handover ceremony, where he outlined the country's priorities for the one-year term.

"We have assumed the chairmanship of the SADC Military Health Services at a time when we are pushing for the adoption of the military health service doctrine which will be used in our operations," said Brig Gen Mutsetse.

He said Zimbabwe will lead efforts to operationalise the doctrine through practical military exercises from 2027 to 2028.

"We seek to operationalise that by carrying out exercises starting from the year 2027-2028 and make sure that it is able to meet our expectations".

Brig Gen Mutsetse emphasised that research and development will form the cornerstone of Zimbabwe's chairmanship, with a strong focus on health issues impacting defence forces in the region.

"We also wish to explore areas of research and development, the thematic areas that we agreed on," he said.

"The major one has to do with the One Health concept. We need to look at environmental issues, infectious diseases, and we also want to do research on non-communicable diseases as they affect the defence forces within SADC."

He added that mental health, particularly as it relates to drug and substance abuse, will be a key focus area in the coming year.

"We have an interest in the issue of mental health, particularly as it relates to drug and substance abuse -- to what extent we are affected by that? So that component will also will be researched on going forward," he said.

Brig Gen Mutsetse said the chairmanship will be used to push forward the formulation of key policy documents that will shape the future of military health services within the region.

Outgoing chairperson Brigadier General Jackson Kasela of Zambia, highlighted progress under research and development.

"We have established a sub-committee that has come up with key research themes. One focus is the impact of mental health and substance abuse on our personnel, especially arising from the stress of combat duties."

He said the incoming chair, Brigadier General Mutsetse, will carry forward plans for a joint military health exercise.

"We are also working on establishing a regional medical board to assess injuries in operational areas. Its findings will guide the SADC compensation board, another critical step forward".

Brig Gen Kasela said the groundwork laid will guide the region's military health efforts for years to come.

Zimbabwe's leadership of the SADC Military Health Services Working Group is expected to bolster regional integration in military health strategies and contribute to stronger wellness systems within the defence sector.