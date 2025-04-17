Zimbabwe: Herentals, Rhinos Queens in Uhuru Showdown

Veronica Gwaze — Asss Zimbabwe marks 45 years of independence this Friday, the celebrations will roar into life at Nembudziya in Gokwe, and women's football will take centre stage.

In a historic first, Women's Premier Soccer League giants Herentals Queens and Black Rhinos Queens will clash in an exhibition match at the Presidential Children's Party, an annual event hosted by President Mnangagwa and the First Family on the eve of Independence Day.

This special encounter, set for Nyamuroro High School on April 17, will set the tone for the much-anticipated men's Independence Cup final between Simba Bhora and FC Platinum, also to be played at Nembudziya.

Zimbabwe Women's Premier Soccer League (ZWPSL) chairperson Theresa Maguraushe says the invitation is a landmark recognition of the women's game and a signal of growing respect for its role in national development.

"It means a lot for the women's game to be invited to play at such a huge event, in front of the President," she said.

"It ceases to be merely about football -- this is now an issue of national development and the role we are understood to play in that as women in football."

The matchup between Herentals and Rhinos has grown into one of the marquee fixtures in women's football, and this cup clash adds another exciting chapter to their rivalry.

Last season, Herentals lifted the league title while Rhinos finished as runners-up. The two sides also squared off in the opening match of the 2024 campaign last weekend, with Herentals securing a 3-1 away victory at One Commando Grounds.

Prolific striker Praynance Zvawanda, alongside Polite Mabika and Alice Moyo, found the net for Herentals, while Christabel Katona grabbed the consolation goal for Rhinos.

Rhinos coach Brian Derera is eager to bounce back from that opening setback and is treating the cup tie as a key opportunity to rebuild momentum.

"This fixture has never been an easy one, and for it to come as the first game of the season made it more difficult," said Derera.

"Coming from the off-season, we were still a bit rusty in all departments. We created chances but failed to convert, and even our backline was not solid. In some cases, we gave away soft goals."

With a trophy now on the line, Derera insists the goal is not just redemption -- it's silverware.

"We need to win the cup. Overpowering Herentals in this prestigious clash will be a huge boost for us -- not just in terms of silverware but also for confidence heading back into the league," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It's a huge opportunity to correct the mistakes we made last week against a top side."

On the other side of the touchline, Herentals coach Simbarashe Dedza is looking to maintain his dominance over the Army side and continue the club's rise as a powerhouse in Zimbabwean women's football.

The pint-sized tactician, known for his sharp tactical mind, says the match goes beyond the pitch.

"It feels good to be part of the festivities as we celebrate our country's Independence," Dedza said.

"Apart from it being a Cup clash, a game against Black Rhinos is one we always want to win -- and walk away with the bragging rights."

ZWPSL Match Day One Results:

Black Rhinos 1-3 Herentals

Correctional Queens 5-0 Black Mambas

Faith Drive Academy 2-1 Kwekwe United

Mpopoma Sports Academy 2-1 Highlanders Royals

Chapungu Queens 5-0 Conduits Academy

Maningi 0-1 Sheasham Queens

Red Buffalo Academy 0-2 Cranborne Bullets

Platinum Royals 5-0 Harare City Queens