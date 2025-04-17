Zimbabwe: Post Cabinet Briefing - Strategy to Electrify 3,1m Households By 2030 Approved

We publish here the post Cabinet media briefing presented by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, in Harare yesterday.

Cabinet received an Update Report on Preparations for the 45th Independence Day Celebrations and the 2025 Children's Party.

Preparatory works for the 45th Independence Day Anniversary and the 2025 Children's Party, running under theme, "Zim@45: Devolve and Develop Together Towards Vision 2030", are almost complete, with significant infrastructural developments already transforming the outlook of the district.

At the venue of the Celebrations, construction of the football stadium, changing rooms, and terraces; installation of floodlights; and drilling of solar powered boreholes has been completed. Other key milestones include the completion of educational legacy projects at Nembudziya Government High School, Nyamuroro High School, Nyamuroro Primary School and Nyamuroro Vocational Training Centre.

The completed projects include classroom blocks, ablution blocks, teachers' houses, science laboratories, boreholes and facilities for School Business Units. The external ambience of the schools has been vastly transformed through re-painted walls, renovated buildings and improved water and sanitation facilities.

Road in the Gokwe North and South districts as well as the surrounding provinces have been rehabilitated. The works include the surfacing of Nembudziya Growth Point; the re-gravelling and surfacing of portions of the Kadoma-Sanyati-Nembudziya Road; the re-gravelling of the Gokwe-Jahana Road and others such as the Chakari, Hovani, Copper Queen and Jakani roads.

Accessibility of the venue site from all major centres such as Gokwe Town, Chinhoyi, Binga, Kadoma and others has been enhanced. Other notable developments include the renovation of a mortuary at Nembudziya Hospital; installation and upgrading of 3G and 4G base stations; training of local communities in digital skills; refurbishment of computer laboratories; and the establishment of a telemedicine clinic.

A 132 graves across heroes' shrines in the Midlands Province are being adorned with concrete slabs, while the construction of a field museum and a memorial plinth at the former Sikombela Restriction Camp has been completed.

Other places of significance to the country's Liberation Struggle, such as Connemara Prison and Mutapa Hall, have already been facelifted. Meanwhile, all the necessary logistical arrangements, sporting and cultural performances are on course for a resounding 45th Independence Day anniversary celebrations and the 2025 Children's Party.

National energy compact for Zimbabwe

Cabinet considered and approved the Energy Compact for Zimbabwe which was presented by Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo.

The Compact is in terms of Dar-es-Salaam Declaration on the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit held from January 17 to 185. Zimbabwe signed the declaration under the main objective of Mission 300 which aims to increase the number of African households accessing electricity by 2030. Members are required to develop and submit Energy Compacts for their respective countries.

The Zimbabwe National Energy Compact sets forth a strategic roadmap to achieve universal access to affordable, reliable and sustainable electricity by 2030.

Rooted in Vision 2030 and guided by the National Development Strategies, the compact addresses critical energy challenges such as outdated infrastructure, generation shortfalls, and limited access in rural areas.

The compact seeks to enhance energy security and build resilience in the face of climate-related risks.

The compact is structured around five strategic pillars, namely: Expanding Generation and Infrastructure; Strengthening Regional Integration; Promoting Distributed Renewable Energy and Clean Cooking; Catalysing Private Sector-led Investment and Ensuring the Financial Viability of Utilities.

Zimbabwe aims to electrify 3.1 million households and reach 70 percent clean cooking access by 2030.

Regulatory reforms will support this effort by streamlining investment processing, for Independent Power Producers adopting mini-grid regulations, and unlocking private sector investment.

REPORTS ON PROJECTS AS AT DAY 50 OF THE 1ST 100-DAY CYCLE OF 2025

Cabinet received and noted progress Reports from three line Ministries as at Day 50 of the First 100-Day Cycle of 2025.

In terms of Image Building pillar of the National Development Strategy 1, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Prof dr Amon Murwira highlighted the following achievements for projects under his purview:

Renovation of public spaces at the Munhumutapa head office in Harare Metropolitan Province is nearing completion; and

Construction of the Zim-Abuja residence, chancery and staff apartments is 50 percent complete, while renovation works for Zim-Pretoria staff accommodation, the Zim-Berlin official residence, and the Zim-London official residence are ongoing.

Under the thematic area on Human Capital Development and Innovation of the National Development Strategy 1, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Dr Fredrick Shava highlighted the following achievements for projects under his purview:

Construction of a classroom block at Morgan Zintec College-Batanayi Practising School in Chegutu, Mashonaland West Province has been completed, while Bindura University of Science Education and National Biotechnology Authority-Muzarabani Masawu Value Addition Plant is 80 percent complete;

Roof extension for the traditional grains processing plant at Great Zimbabwe University-Chivi Innovation Centre for Dryland Agriculture, in Chivi, Masvingo Province is 65 percent complete; while construction of Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences students' hostels in Mutare is underway;

Other ongoing projects include the Chivi Information Technology Communication workshop, in Chivi, Masvingo Province; finishings and fittings at Gwanda State University Agro-Innovation Centre; and construction of the Midlands State University-Kwekwe Law School, in Kwekwe, Midlands Province.

Under the Environmental Protection, Climate Resilience and Natural Resources Management pillar of the National Development Strategy 1, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi highlighted the following achievements under her mandate:

Construction of a 70-roomed hotel and 500-seater conference facility at Tamarind Lodges in Kariba, Mashonaland West Province has reached 65 percent and 90percent respectively; while finishings and furnishings on blocks A and B, and construction of a conference facility at Tamarind Lodges, in Nyanga, Manicaland Province are progressing well;

Construction of seven chalets and restaurant and bar at Holy Cross Dam Chalets, in Chirumhanzu District, Midlands Province is 60 percent and 70 percent complete respectively;

Branding of the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province has been completed, while Victoria Falls International Airport is 90 percent complete;

Refurbishment of Lafontaine Conference Room at Hyatt Regency Hotel in Harare Metropolitan Province was completed and commissioned;

Construction of a camp tent, three chalets, kitchen and Gazebo at Nyangambe Campsite, in Chiredzi, Masvingo Province has been completed, with construction of a six-roomed staff house being 90 percent complete.

Construction of the 10-floor hotel core structure and installation of hard fittings up to fourtg floor at AATC Hotel in Harare Metropolitan Province has been completed, while construction of a 550-capacity conference facility at the hotel is almost complete; and

Construction of a pitch and installation of stadium turf at Mosi-oa-Tunya Cricket Stadium in Hwange District in Matabeleland Province is on track.

REPORT ON THE PRESIDENT'S VISIT TO UGANDA FOR THE ELEVENTH SESSION OF THE AFRICA REGIONAL FORUM ON SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

President Mnangagwa, as chairperson of SADC, attended the Eleventh Session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development from April 9 to 11 in Kampala, Uganda.

The major outcome of the visit was the adoption of the Kampala Declaration which committed the Heads of State and Governments to sustainable, inclusive, science and evidence-based solutions for scaling up financing and implementing the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063.

The platform provided an invaluable opportunity for the President to hold a fruitful bilateral meeting with President Museveni and participate in several side events on the margins of the forum, with the major ones being the 6th Africa Climate and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Forum, the 7th African Regional Science, Technology and Innovation Forum, and the 8th African Leadership Forum.