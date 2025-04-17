Zimbabwe: ZRP to Ensure Safety, Security During Holidays

Nyore Madzianike — The Zimbabwe Republic Police has assured the nation that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and security of the citizenry during the Easter and Independence holidays.

In a statement yesterday, Police Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba urged the public to play it's role during the same period and prioritise safety, especially motorists.

"As the nation approaches the Easter and Independence holidays, a time of joy, reflection and family gatherings, I urge everyone to prioritise safety and responsibility.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police remains committed to ensuring a peaceful and secure environment for all.

"To achieve this, I call upon every citizen to play their part in upholding law and order. My office has made adequate arrangements for safety and security of Independence commemorations gatherings at National, Provincial and District levels," he said.

Comm Gen Mutamba also advised motorists to avoid travelling during the night to curb road accidents.

He instructed all police commanders from the country's policing provinces to take action against motorists who contravene roads regulations.

The police chief indicated that vehicles deemed not fit for road use will be impounded.

"Our beloved citizens are enjoined to avoid night travelling to curb road traffic accidents and also to utilise vehicles which have been certified fit, insured and registered.

"Police Commanders across the country have been instructed to take strong action against unlicenced buses and pirate taxis (mushikashika) that operate without the required licences or permits to ensure road safety.

"As a result, no pirate taxis or buses with no permits will be allowed to pass through police checkpoints and roadblocks.

"Police officers on deployment will impound all unroadworthy and defective vehicles and arrest any driver found to be driving under the influence of alcohol," he said.

Comm Gen Mutamba also said that awareness campaigns will be undertaken to remind motorists and passengers of crimes associated with holidays.

He also urged parents and guardians to monitor children during the same period, as they are susceptible to drug abuse.

"Crime and traffic awareness campaigns, patrols, stop and search operations shall be carried out to combat armed robbery, murder, rape, stock theft, drug and substance abuse cases," Comm Gen Mutamba said.

"As school children undertake various social activities during this holiday, parents should guide and properly monitor them to curb cases of drug and substance abuse.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police's current blitz on drug barons, suppliers and users will certainly be maintained.

"I would like to urge members of the public to give information on drug bases and drug lords to the nearest Police Station".

Comm Gen Mutamba said the police will also monitor liquor selling outlets to make sure that they abide by their business hours.

He said unlicenced outlets and shebeen operators will be arrested.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police will also ensure that liquor outlets fully comply with the provisions of the Liquor Act Chapter 14:12.

"To this end, all unlicensed liquor outlets and shebeens will be closed while the operators will be arrested for the law to take its course.

"Licensed liquor outlets should stick to stipulated operating times".

In a bid to minimise chances of robbery cases, Comm Gen Mutamba advised the public not to carry or keep large sums of money at home or business premises.

"Companies are reminded not to share information on financial transactions or status with every employee," he said.

"This will assist to curtail the leakage of information to criminals. In this regard, the public should feel free to report any criminal activities at any nearest Police Station or contact the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp number, 0712 800 197."