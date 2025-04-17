Zimbabwe: Title Deeds - A Toast to Independence

As Zimbabwe celebrates 45 years of Independence on Friday, under the theme, "Zim@ 45: Devolve and Develop Together towards Vision 2030", it is pertinent to reflect on how the question of land management often carries a weight of historical bias.

Colonial ideologies frequently asserted that indigenous populations lacked the capacity for responsible land stewardship, contrasting this with their own "modern" agricultural approaches.

Against this historical backdrop, one might wonder: just how much does it truly take to cultivate a balanced ecosystem and what are the real benefits to society?

Imagine a place where ancient woodlands meet cutting-edge agriculture. Where the whisper of indigenous trees mingles with the hum of modern irrigation.

Within the rolling landscapes of Raregold Farm, nestled just in Hatcliffe, Harare, a profound harmony unfolds.

Here, conservation and intensive production are not opposing forces, but rather intertwined threads woven by the visionary hands of Sarudzayi Mboweni.

She expertly navigates her farm, showcasing a thriving nursery of indigenous saplings and meticulously cultivated horticultural fields, a testament to her deep understanding of ecological balance.

Sarudzayi cultivates a variety of vegetables, tomatoes and potatoes under greenhouse, while on the adjacent field she nourishes indigenous trees like musasa and muzhanje, among others.

"We specialise in indigenous trees as we aim to reclaim what we have lost," she said.

As national statistics highlight the concerning rate of deforestation -- an estimated 300 000 hectares lost annually -- Sarudzayi is actively rewriting this narrative.

"For us, farming is not just about what we harvest for ourselves. It is about the legacy we leave for future generations.

"These indigenous trees are not just part of the landscape; they are vital for our soil, our water and our climate. Integrating them with our food crops creates a resilient system that benefits everyone," Sarudzayi said, gesturing towards her indigenous tree seedlings.

Her commitment extends beyond Raregold farm's borders.

Over 500 households in her husband's ancestral village of Mwenezi now directly supply her with indigenous tree seedlings, forging a crucial economic link and fostering a culture of conservation within her community.

With a sense of collective achievement in her voice, Sarudzayi added: "When we empower each other, we all grow. This partnership in Mwenezi is not just about seedlings; it is about shared responsibility and building a greener Zimbabwe together."

Having achieved such a feat, her enterprise has blossomed into an agricultural hub of learning, attracting those eager to understand her innovative approach.

Standing amid a group of visitors learning about her methods, Sarudzayi emphasised, "We open our farm to others because knowledge should be shared.

"If we are to achieve true agricultural transformation, it must be inclusive. We need to learn from each other, adapt and embrace sustainable practices that work for our unique Zimbabwean context."

Her dedication to fostering collaboration culminated in a recent two-day inaugural agriculture expo last week at Raregold, themed, "Agriculture Transformation for a Competitive, Inclusive, and Sustainable Agriculture."

The event showcased the ingenuity of Zimbabwean farmers and the potential for a truly homegrown agricultural revolution. Among the exhibitors was Zororo Taruvinga, a youthful passionate advocate for sustainable practices in agriculture.

She utilises indigenous trees and traditional grains for maximum profit through value-addition.

"Our indigenous grains are not just relics of the past; they are the future of food security. They are drought-resistant, nutritious and offer incredible opportunities for value addition, creating wealth within our communities," she said.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary, Professor Obert Jiri, toured the innovations which were on display.

He highlighted the crucial role of climate-smart farmers in bolstering national food security and driving economic development.

"Farmers like Sarudzayi and Zororo are the vanguard of our agricultural transformation.

"Their dedication to sustainability and their innovative approaches are not only increasing yields, but also safeguarding our environment for future generations. Their contribution to our national vision is immense," he said.

At the dawn of Zimbabwe's independence, a staggering 15,5 million hectares of fertile agricultural land lay in the hands of a mere 6 000 white commercial farmers, who accounted for less than one percent of the total population.

Later on, around 2000, the historic land reform programme resulted in the transfer of at least 10 million hectares of land to the black majority. Today, over 80 percent of Zimbabwe's agricultural production is done by indigenous farmers, both large- and small-scale.

In this journey of agricultural resurgence, Sarudzayi is not alone.

Farmers across Zimbabwe, like Patrick Matadi from Lion's Den, are tirelessly working the land.

"Tilling for the nation is my pride," Matadi said, his year-round dedication evident in his impressive yields.

The youthful farmer is regarded as highly successful. He is into wheat production, currently preparing over 60 hectares.

Grading tobacco, he expects to harvest at least 250 bales of the crop.

"Last year, I sold over 200 bales at an average price of US$3,50 per kilogramme, with the highest prices ranging between US$5,30 and U$5,60," he said.

Apart from tobacco, the rising farmer is also harvesting his 100 hectares of irrigated maize.

He employs 50 full-time workers, and during the peak tobacco harvesting time, he hires an additional 50 part-time employees.

Matadi is a beneficiary of a joint venture framework initiated by the Government to ensure no agricultural land acquired under the Fast Track Land Reform Programme, is left idle.

For years, farmers' dedication has quietly propelled Zimbabwe to remarkable achievements.

While the country is aiming to achieve tobacco output of at least 300 million kilogrammes per year, last year, the figure stood at 231,7 million kilogrammes. This was despite the El-Nino-induced drought, and slightly lower than 2023's harvest of 296,1 million kilogrammes, the highest-ever output in the history of local tobacco production.

The country also achieved a new record in wheat production after topping 563 961 tonnes during the 2024 winter season. This surpassed the previous year's yield and exceeded the national annual requirement, marking a significant step towards self-sufficiency.

However, for too long, a crucial part was still missing--land ownership.

In spite of claiming farm land from former white settlers, locals still had no land titles to the land.

In a significant move, President Mnangagwa launched the title deeds programme in December last year. To date, over 2 500 farmers have registered to get title deeds.

Prof Jiri said: "The issuance of title deeds is a top priority. It provides our farmers with the security and collateral they need to access financing, invest in their farms, and truly unlock their potential. This is a cornerstone of our devolution and development agenda.

"While the Government anticipated processing 2 500 title deeds by March 31, at least 2 518 farmers had undertaken the process by that date, with 525 of them seeking mortgages."

The ingenuity, the dedication and now, the security of ownership are cultivating a new era of agricultural prosperity.

The question is not just whether this success can be replicated, but how the Government further empowers farmers like Sarudzayi and Patrick to lead the way towards a truly food-secure and economically vibrant Zimbabwe.

Therefore, as we commemorate Independence Day, we should recognise that farmers, such as Sarudzayi, are not just feeding the nation; they are embodying the spirit of self-reliance and sustainable progress, which defines the journey towards food security.

