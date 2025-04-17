Zimbabwe: Govt Approves Energy Compact to Boost Electricity Access

Mukudzei Chingwere — Cabinet has approved the National Energy Compact for Zimbabwe in a move aimed at improving energy access, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

This initiative is part of the broader Dar-es-Salaam Declaration, which emerged from the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit held earlier this year.

The Energy Compact aligns with the ambitious Mission 300, which seeks to ensure that millions of African households gain access to electricity by 2030.

Zimbabwe is committed to electrifying 3,1 million households and achieving 70 percent access to clean cooking solutions within the same timeframe.

"Cabinet considered and approved the Energy Compact for the Republic of Zimbabwe. The Compact is in terms of the Dar-es-Salaam Declaration on the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit held from 27 to 28 January 2025," said Dr Muswere.

"Zimbabwe signed the declaration under the main objective of Mission 300, which aims to increase the number of African households accessing electricity by 2030. Members are required to develop and submit Energy Compacts for their respective countries," said Dr Muswere.

The Minister of Energy and Power Development, Cde July Moyo, presented the Compact, which outlines a strategic roadmap aimed at universal access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable electricity.

The plan addresses critical energy challenges faced by the nation, including outdated infrastructure, generation shortfalls, and limited access in rural areas.

"The Zimbabwe National Energy Compact sets forth a strategic roadmap to achieve universal access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable electricity by 2030," said Dr Muswere.

"Rooted in Vision 2030 and guided by the National Development Strategies, the Compact addresses critical energy challenges such as outdated infrastructure, generation shortfalls, and limited access in rural areas. The Compact seeks to enhance energy security and build resilience in the face of climate-related risks," said Dr Muswere.

He said the Compact is structured around five strategic pillars: expanding generation and infrastructure, strengthening regional integration, promoting distributed renewable energy and clean cooking, catalysing private sector-led investment, and ensuring the financial viability of utilities.

Dr Muswere said Zimbabwe seeks to electrify 3.1 million households and attain 70 percent clean cooking access by 2030.

"Regulatory reforms will support this effort by streamlining investment processing for Independent Power Producers, adopting mini-grid regulations, and unlocking private sector investment."