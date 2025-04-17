Somalia: U.S. and Somali Forces Eliminate Weapon-Carrying Boats Linked to Al-Shabaab

17 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

In a joint operation, the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) collaborated with the Federal Government of Somalia to execute a precision airstrike against vessels laden with advanced military equipment destined for al-Shabaab.

The operation took place in Somali territorial waters, targeting an unflagged ship and a smaller support craft. These vessels were transporting modern weaponry that posed a significant threat to the security of Somalia and its international partners engaged in peacebuilding initiatives.

Initial assessments from AFRICOM indicate that all individuals aboard both vessels were neutralized, with no reported civilian casualties.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.