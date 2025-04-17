Somalia: U.S. and Somali Forces Eliminate Weapon-Carrying Boats Linked to Al-Shabaab

In a joint operation, the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) collaborated with the Federal Government of Somalia to execute a precision airstrike against vessels laden with advanced military equipment destined for al-Shabaab.

The operation took place in Somali territorial waters, targeting an unflagged ship and a smaller support craft. These vessels were transporting modern weaponry that posed a significant threat to the security of Somalia and its international partners engaged in peacebuilding initiatives.

Initial assessments from AFRICOM indicate that all individuals aboard both vessels were neutralized, with no reported civilian casualties.