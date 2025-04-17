Somalia: Somali Forces Kill Over 35 Al-Shabaab Fighters in Operation Near Baidoa

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali government forces, backed by South West State's Darwish troops, killed more than 35 al-Shabaab fighters in a joint operation near Baidoa, officials said Thursday.

The military said the operation targeted a group of militants who were preparing to carry out an attack in the Baay Burjeed area, roughly 15 kilometers from Baidoa, the interim capital of South West State. A foreign commander reportedly leading the unit was among those killed.

At least 60 others were injured during the fighting, while troops recovered the bodies of 18 militants, including several senior figures. Operations are ongoing to track down those who fled the scene, the statement said.

Officials hailed the operation as a major blow to al-Shabaab and credited cooperation from the local population for its success.