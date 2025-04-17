Somalia: Somali National Army and Africom Conduct Airstrike in Aadan Yabaal, Eliminating Militants

17 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Last night, a well-coordinated airstrike was conducted in Aadan Yabaal district of Middle Shabelle region, jointly executed by the Somali National Armed Forces and the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM).

The operation aimed to neutralize the threat posed by Al-Shabaab. The targeted strike hit a site used by the militants as a gathering and hideout. Preliminary reports indicate that 12 Khawaarij operatives, including senior leaders, were eliminated. Importantly, there were no civilian casualties.

This operation is part of ongoing, intensified efforts by the Federal Government of Somalia, in collaboration with international partners such as the United States, to double down on military campaigns against Al-Shabaab militants seeking to destabilize liberated areas.

The Somali National Armed Forces and AFRICOM continue to assess the strike's outcome. As more information becomes available, further details will be shared.

