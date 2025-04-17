Zimbabwe: Police to Deploy Breathalysers, Smart Traffic Policing At Roadblocks

AUTHORITIES have heightened policing at roadblocks by deploying newly-acquired breathalysers to sniff drunk drivers while new technology will be used to account for traffic offenders.

The latest developments will curb drunk-driving and recklessness, reducing road traffic accidents, which have been a major cause of deaths in the country.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe and Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona this week issued a joint statement confirming the developments.

"Our priority is deploying an electronic traffic management system. Technology doesn't discriminate -- it does not care about your face, relationship, or status. It ensures fairness and holds everyone accountable," read the statement.

The smart traffic management system is part of a wider scheme to reduce road carnage, congestion and corruption.

A Dubai-based company, Vitronic Machine Vision Middle East, is reportedly spearheading the project through a public-private partnership.

The firm is set to inject an initial investment of an estimated US$80 million into this novel plan.

They underscored the importance of transitioning to electronic traffic management, highlighting its impartiality and efficiency.

While the system is being implemented, police presence, roadblocks, and traffic controls will remain essential tools for maintaining order.

The ministers also called on drivers to adhere to traffic laws and urged the public to collaborate with the police in upholding safety standards, particularly during public holidays such as Independence and Easter.

The ministers warned of stiffer penalties for traffic offenders in a bid to tame the traffic jungle.