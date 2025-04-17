Zimbabwe: Police to Deploy Breathalysers, Smart Traffic Policing At Roadblocks

17 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

AUTHORITIES have heightened policing at roadblocks by deploying newly-acquired breathalysers to sniff drunk drivers while new technology will be used to account for traffic offenders.

The latest developments will curb drunk-driving and recklessness, reducing road traffic accidents, which have been a major cause of deaths in the country.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe and Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona this week issued a joint statement confirming the developments.

"Our priority is deploying an electronic traffic management system. Technology doesn't discriminate -- it does not care about your face, relationship, or status. It ensures fairness and holds everyone accountable," read the statement.

The smart traffic management system is part of a wider scheme to reduce road carnage, congestion and corruption.

A Dubai-based company, Vitronic Machine Vision Middle East, is reportedly spearheading the project through a public-private partnership.

The firm is set to inject an initial investment of an estimated US$80 million into this novel plan.

They underscored the importance of transitioning to electronic traffic management, highlighting its impartiality and efficiency.

While the system is being implemented, police presence, roadblocks, and traffic controls will remain essential tools for maintaining order.

The ministers also called on drivers to adhere to traffic laws and urged the public to collaborate with the police in upholding safety standards, particularly during public holidays such as Independence and Easter.

The ministers warned of stiffer penalties for traffic offenders in a bid to tame the traffic jungle.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.