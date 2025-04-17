Zimbabwe: Former Harare Mayor, Acting Town Clerk Remanded Out of Custody Following Arrest for Abuse of Office

FORMER Harare City Council mayor Bernard Manyenyeni and former acting town clerk Josephine Ncube were remanded out of custody after being dragged to court on allegations of abusing their roles and prejudicing the local authority of US$20 million in the process.

Issues of bail did not arise because they were coming from home.

They were remanded to May 14 following their brief appearance before magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

According to court papers sometime in 2013, Shelter Incorporated Private Limited trading as Shelter Zimbabwe applied for a joint venture partnership with City of Harare to service and develop residential stands in Donnybrooke Mabvuku indicating that it had financial capacity to service the stands.

The court heard on 14 May 2013, a meeting was held by the Education, Health, Housing and Community services committee, and the committee resolved to recommend that council approves the servicing and development of 1500 residential stands in Mabvuku.

On 4 June 2013 the full council adopted the recommendation from the above committees during the 1828st ordinary council meeting under item & of the minutes, resulting in city of Harare entering into a Memorandum of Agreement with Shelter Zimbabwe, in which Harare provided land approximately 657 hectares depicted under TPY/ER/01/13 in Tafara to Shelter Zimbabwe to fully service the Land providing onsite and off-site infrastructure on 1,500 residential stands within a period of two years, which extended from the 15th of October 2016 to the 15th of October 2018.

"The allocation of residential stands was to be done through the City of Harare housing waiting list and Shelter Zimbabwe was going to recover its development cost from the individuals allocated through City of Harare housing waiting list in accordance with section 7.1 of the MoA. Shelter Zimbabwe was to commence work within six months," the State led by Rufaro Chonzi alleges.

"Five months lapsed and Shelter Zimbabwe did not commence the work, no development was done on site, and instead in February 2017 Shelter Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd wrote a letter to the city of Harare seeking to sell the residential stands," reads court papers.

It is further alleged that Shelter Zimbabwe's request was denied by the then Housing director Mathew Marara as their request amounted to a breach of contract.

"On 15 September 2017, without seeking Council approval accused one and two , amended section 7.1 of the MoA through an addendum and mandated Shelter Zimbabwe to allocate and sell un-serviced stands knowingly that a council resolution was needed to amend the MoA on behalf of the City of Harare.

"Due to the actions of the accused persons, Shelter Zimbabwe proceeded to sell residential stands which they were not supposed to sell according to the initial MoA. However, Shelter Zimbabwe has not yet developed the land despite the fact that it sold the stands and received the money.

"Accused persons by virtue of their offices as public officers and in the exercise of their duties did acts that were contrary to their duties as public officers by disregarding council approval and mandating Shelter Zimbabwe to sell and allocate un-serviced stands, resulting in the project now being funded by prospective beneficiaries.

"The value of the whole project is US$ 20 million with the stands being sold at an average of US$15 000," the court heard.