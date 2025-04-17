Congo-Kinshasa: Congolese General Accused of Supporting AFC/M23 Dies

A Congolese General arrested after AFC/M23 rebels seized Goma, the capital of North Kivu Province in eastern DR Congo in late January, has died, according to reports.

Major General Nzambe Dieu Gentil Alengbia Nyitetessya, the former Commander of the 34th military region of the Congolese army (FARDC) in North Kivu, died at Camp Tshatshi on Wednesday, April 16.

He was one of the five defendants tried by the High Military Court for fleeing from the battlefield as the government coalition was fighting with the AFC/M23.

In July 2024, the military court in North Kivuhanded sentences to 25 soldiers accused of fleeing fighting against the rebels, deeming them guilty of fleeing the enemy, dissipation of war munitions and violation of orders.

Similarly, in early May, eight Congolese soldiers, including five officers, were sentenced to death in Goma, for "cowardice" and "fleeing the enemy".