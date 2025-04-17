Congo-Kinshasa: Congolese General Accused of Supporting AFC/M23 Dies

17 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

A Congolese General arrested after AFC/M23 rebels seized Goma, the capital of North Kivu Province in eastern DR Congo in late January, has died, according to reports.

Major General Nzambe Dieu Gentil Alengbia Nyitetessya, the former Commander of the 34th military region of the Congolese army (FARDC) in North Kivu, died at Camp Tshatshi on Wednesday, April 16.

He was one of the five defendants tried by the High Military Court for fleeing from the battlefield as the government coalition was fighting with the AFC/M23.

ALSO READ: M23 rebels capture Goma, call for calm

In July 2024, the military court in North Kivuhanded sentences to 25 soldiers accused of fleeing fighting against the rebels, deeming them guilty of fleeing the enemy, dissipation of war munitions and violation of orders.

Similarly, in early May, eight Congolese soldiers, including five officers, were sentenced to death in Goma, for "cowardice" and "fleeing the enemy".

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.