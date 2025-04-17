Nigerian Children Under Siege By Junk Food Giants, Says Health Advocate

17 April 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Royal Ibeh

A public health advocate is sounding the alarm over the aggressive marketing of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) to children across Nigeria, warning of a looming health crisis fueled by junk food consumption.

Industry monitoring officer at Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Humphrey Ukeaja, who raised the alarm, while speaking with newsmen in Lagos, on Friday, said children are being deliberately targeted by food and beverage companies through colorful advertising campaigns and manipulative promotional tactics.

These products--ranging from sugary drinks and cereals to instant noodles and packaged snacks--are widely available and heavily marketed in schools, churches, and online spaces frequented by children. "From Lagos to Enugu and Kano, children are bombarded with ads that exploit their psychological vulnerabilities. What's being sold as joy and fun is actually a path to obesity, diabetes, and long-term health complications," Ukeaja said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified UPFs as a leading contributor to global increases in childhood obesity and related non-communicable diseases. In Nigeria, a 2022 report by the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare showed childhood obesity rates have tripled over the past decade, with UPFs playing a key role. A 2023 Lancet study further highlighted that children who consume high amounts of UPFs are 45 percent more likely to develop obesity-related conditions.

Ukeaja emphasized that the marketing strategies--often involving cartoon characters, influencer endorsements, and school-based giveaways--are calculated to build brand loyalty from an early age. "Even under-resourced schools are being used as gateways for these products. It's predatory and dangerous," he said.

Digital platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, have further accelerated this trend. A recent study from the National Open University of Nigeria found that 70 percent of food ads aimed at children on social media promote unhealthy items.

With countries like Mexico and Chile already implementing bans on junk food advertising in schools and during children's programming, Ukeaja is calling on Nigerian authorities to adopt similar policies. "We need urgent regulation. If we don't act now, we're setting up an entire generation for preventable health issues," he warned.

Ukeaja also urged parents, schools, and religious leaders to push back against junk food sponsorships and educate children about healthy eating. "Every time a child picks up a sugary snack, they're not just eating empty calories--they're consuming a future of health risks. Nigeria's children deserve better," he appealed.

