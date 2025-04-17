Liberia: EPA Leads Forceful Demolition of Illegal Structures in Boulevard Wetlands

Monrovia — Armed with heavy equipment and the full backing of presidential authority, the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia on Wednesday spearheaded a sweeping demolition campaign to reclaim the Boulevard Wetlands, targeting scores of illegal structures that had sprung up across the protected area.

The action, executed in partnership with the Ministry of Public Works, the Paynesville City Corporation, the Liberia Land Authority, and the Liberia National Police, is the first major enforcement move under Executive Order No. 143, recently signed by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to address widespread encroachment on Liberia's ecologically sensitive wetlands.

The order, issued in March, grants the EPA and collaborating agencies broad powers to dismantle and deter unauthorized development in wetland zones -- areas critical to flood control, water purification, and biodiversity protection.

"This is not a surprise raid," said Baiyezenah Brown, senior environmental inspector at the EPA, who led Monday's operation. "We gave about five days' notice, sent communications, and conducted community engagement. People knew this was coming."

Brown said dozens of makeshift homes and even permanent buildings were constructed in blatant violation of Section 75 of the Environmental Protection and Management Law of Liberia, which bans construction and dumping in wetland zones, particularly those protected under the Ramsar Convention. The Boulevard Wetlands are part of the internationally recognized Mesurado Wetland.

"We're removing the temporary structures now," Brown said. "For the permanent ones, the owners will be summoned to the EPA for further discussion. Wetlands are not for sale, and they're not for private use. These are public ecological zones."

Authorities on the ground said enforcement of the executive order was long overdue. Burton Dorley, technical focal person at the Paynesville City Corporation, said city officials and the EPA had held multiple community meetings and issued numerous public warnings, but most occupants failed to comply.

"What we're witnessing today is just the beginning," Dorley said. "A National Wetland Taskforce is being set up to expand these operations across the country. The days of building in wetlands with impunity are over."

Also present was Tom Wesley Korkpor, assistant director for land use and management at the Liberia Land Authority, who said many of the demolished structures were constructed without legal land documents or proper authorization.

"Wetlands are public land under the Land Rights Act, and these structures were built in total disregard for national law," Korkpor said. "The LLA is working closely with the EPA to ensure all land-use planning aligns with both environmental and legal standards."

Edward Horton Lahai, commissioner of the Congo Town Township, praised the collaboration and called on all Liberians to honor the nation's environmental obligations.

"Liberia is a signatory to the Ramsar Convention," Lahai said. "We must uphold our commitments. Executive Order 143 gives the EPA the authority to act, and this is a national duty."

The EPA says this week's operation is just the first wave of a broader enforcement drive aimed at protecting wetlands across Monrovia and other urban areas. Rapid urban sprawl, poor zoning enforcement, and disregard for environmental laws have fueled frequent flooding and habitat destruction, prompting renewed concern among policymakers and climate activists.

The Boakai administration has framed the crackdown as part of its ARREST Agenda -- a governance platform focused on accountability, reform, resilience, education, sanitation, and transformation.

As bulldozers cleared debris and officials monitored the site, the EPA reiterated that it remains open to dialogue but warned that future violations will be met with swift and decisive action.

"Let this be a message," said Brown. "Wetland abuse will no longer be tolerated in Liberia."