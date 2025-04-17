South Africa: Lamola Concludes Working Visit to Russia

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has concluded a two-day working visit to Russia.

During his visit to Moscow, Lamola co-chaired the 18th session of the Joint Inter-Governmental Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) alongside Alexander Kozlov, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation.

ITEC is a structured bilateral mechanism that aims to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation between South Africa and the Russian Federation.

The 18th ITEC session facilitated a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation across key sectors.

These include trade, investment, agriculture, education, digital technologies, mass communication and transport.

On the margins of the ITEC proceedings, the Minister held a constructive dialogue with Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

"The discussions underscored the enduring diplomatic ties between South Africa and the Russian Federation," the statement read.

According to the department, Lamola also extended sincere appreciation to Russia for its unwavering support for South Africa's Group of 20 (G20) Presidency and its advocacy for the reform of the United Nations Security Council to ensure that there is equitable representation of the Global South, including African nations, within multilateral institutions.

"In reaffirming South Africa's principled commitment to global peace and stability, Minister Lamola emphasised the urgent imperative of resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict through inclusive dialogue and diplomacy. He articulated profound concern over the devastating humanitarian consequences of the conflict, including the tragic loss of civilian lives, destruction of critical infrastructure, and broader regional instability."

The department said South Africa reiterates its call for an immediate cessation of hostilities to facilitate a negotiated settlement.

"South Africa stands ready to support all credible, inclusive multilateral efforts to address the root causes of conflicts, achieving a just, sustainable, and comprehensive peace.

"South Africa remains steadfast in its dedication to fostering international cooperation and peaceful resolution to conflicts."