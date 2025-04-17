South Africa: Law Enforcement to Monitor Major Routes This Easter Weekend

Law enforcement authorities will be out in their numbers this Easter Weekend to ensure that motorists drive safely and comply with traffic regulations.

Major corridors are expected to reach peak levels as travellers embark on various religious and holiday destinations, from Friday, 18 April to Monday, 21 April 2025.

"We are ready for the high volumes of traffic that we will experience throughout the country over the Easter Weekend. We encourage drivers to behave more responsibly on the roads and to ensure that the human factor is removed in road accidents.

"Driver and pedestrian behaviour is responsible for 87% of road accidents and fatalities in our country. And so, reducing road fatalities and accidents is the responsibility of each one of us," Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy said.

The Department of Transport has identified the most critical routes across the country requiring additional resources and more focused monitoring over this period.

These include, among others, the following:

· The N4 Nelspruit

· Mankweng (R71)

· Libode on the N2, Mthatha's R61

· Parys (Free State), R54

· Harrismith and the N3

· KwaDukuza, N2 in KwaZulu-Natal

· N4 Middleburg in Mpumalanga

· Nongoma, R66 in KwaZulu-Natal

The National Traffic Police, South African Police Services provincial traffic departments, Cross Border Road Traffic Agency, Border Management Agency, the Metros and local authorities will work together to patrol routes leading to Limpopo, KwaZulu Natal, Mpumalanga, Free State, Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.

High visibility will also be maintained in Gauteng.

Last month, government launched the 2025 Easter Season Road Safety Arrive Alive campaign, which started on 20 March and runs until 2 May 2025, under the theme: "It begins with Me."

"The campaign is aimed at reducing road fatalities during the high-traffic holiday period through integrated law enforcement and public education," Creecy said.