Ethiopia Advances Digital Transformation, Economic Growth - Officials

The national reform in building a digital economy has improved Ethiopia's position in international digital transformation standards, the Ministry of Innovation and Technology announced.

Innovation and Technology Minister Belete Molla (PhD) highlighted key initiatives aimed at enhancing internet access across the country and promoting digital literacy among citizens.

He noted that these efforts are crucial for fostering economic growth and innovation, particularly among the youth.

The Minister also said that the implementation of a comprehensive macroeconomic reform policy is yielding significant results, and stated that many activities have been carried out to build a digital economy.

He mentioned that the country has seen tangible change through the implementation of the homegrown economic reform and the Digital Ethiopia 2025 strategy.

Recognizing the importance of digital knowledge to ensure an inclusive digital economy, the government is designing and implementing a program called the 5 Million Ethiopian Coders initiative. These achievements have contributed to Ethiopia's improvement in global digital transformation standards, he noted.

Belete stated that the reformist government has been undertaking numerous reforms, including the first homegrown economic reform. Following these changes, the economy has recorded an average growth rate of 7.2 percent in recent years, despite facing domestic and international challenges. "This can be considered as an indication that we are laying a strong and invincible economic foundation despite the challenges."

State Minister for Planning and Development BereketFishatsion said that in the last seven years, the country has achieved remarkable results through the implementation of various reforms.

He pointed out that the government has launched a wheat development initiative that enabled the nation to achieve self-sufficiency and begin exporting wheat, which was previously imported from other countries. This was accomplished by developing previously uncultivable land and expanding wheat cultivation using both irrigation and rainwater.

BY NAOL GIRMA

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 17 APRIL 2025