Ethiopia: An Interfaith Call to Ban Single-Use Plastic Bags and Protect God's Creation

Technical Brief 2: An Interfaith Call to Ban Single-Use Plastic Bags and Advance Climate Adaptation in Ethiopia

As faith communities in Ethiopia--the Ethiopian Orthodox Church Development and Inter Church Aid Commission (EOTC-DICAC), the Ethiopian Evangelical Church Mekane Yesus (EECMY-DASSC), and the Ethiopian Muslim Relief and Development Association (EMRDA)--we stand together to raise a united voice for environmental justice and climate adaptation. In our places of worship, we are witnessing more frequent conversations about the impact of climate change on the daily lives of our communities. Increasing droughts, sudden floods, and shifting seasons are disrupting livelihoods and endangering health and wellbeing, especially among the most vulnerable.

Among the many contributors to these challenges, the unchecked use of single-use plastic bags is becoming a silent but destructive force. These plastic bags, often discarded after a single use, are littering urban streets and rural fields. They block drainage systems, contributing to severe flooding in towns and cities during the rainy season. In rural areas, they poison water sources, degrade farmland, and endanger livestock and wildlife. Their presence in the environment outlasts generations, making them not only an eyesore but a profound barrier to sustainability and resilience.

Recent data shows that Ethiopia's plastic consumption has nearly doubled in the past decade, increasing from 172,000 tons in 2015 to an estimated 308,000 tons in 2020 (Statista, 2023). In Addis Ababa alone, residents generate approximately 51 kilograms of waste per person each year, with plastic accounting for more than 15 percent of that volume (NatuReS, 2022). These numbers reflect a growing burden on public health, local infrastructure, and the climate systems that communities rely on for food, water, and shelter.

In November 2024, the Ethiopian Council of Ministers took an important step by approving a draft law to ban the production and import of single-use plastic bags, particularly those thinner than 0.03 mm (Shega, 2024). This move builds on a previous ban introduced in 2008, which faced challenges due to limited enforcement and lack of widespread public awareness (UNEP, 2019). The proposed legislation is a necessary and timely measure, but it will only succeed if implemented effectively and supported by communities.

Public support is already strong. A study in Jimma Town found that over 80 percent of local residents are in favor of banning single-use plastic bags. People are ready for change (SAGE Journals, 2022). What is needed now is a coordinated national effort that includes education, enforcement, and access to alternatives that are both affordable and environmentally sound.

As religious leaders and institutions, we recognize our responsibility not only to teach and guide, but also to act. Our churches and Mesjids are places of learning, healing, and mobilization. We have the reach to influence behavior, to build community support for sustainable living, and to model ethical consumption. We believe that environmental responsibility must be a national ethic, and that banning single-use plastic bags is an essential part of Ethiopia's climate adaptation journey.

We urge the Ethiopian government to move forward with swift and full implementation of the proposed ban. This must be accompanied by strong public awareness campaigns, support and incentives for investment in local production of biodegradable alternatives, and support for low-income families and small businesses during the transition. In doing so, Ethiopia will not only reduce its environmental footprint, but also build greater resilience to the worsening impacts of climate change and will further enhance government's green legacy campaign.

Together, we can forge a future where our cities are cleaner, our communities are healthier, and our nation is better prepared for the environmental challenges ahead. Let this be a moment where policy and faith walk hand in hand--for the sake of our land, our people, and the generations yet to come.

BY TEWANEY TESFASILASIE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 17 APRIL 2025