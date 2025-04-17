Ethiopia: Republic of Korea Vows to Consolidate Ties With Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA - The Republic of Korea expressed its commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Ethiopia.

The country marked the 74th Ethiopian Korean War Veterans' Memorial Day yesterday at the Ethiopian Korean War Veteran Memorial Park.

At the event, Korean Ambassador to Ethiopia, Jung Kang, stated that Ethiopia and Korea share historical ties that have stood the test of time.

Had it not been for the sacrifice of the patriots of the two countries, today's Korea would not exist, he asserted.

"Today we are gathering together to celebrate the veterans' memorial day which is showcasing that how Ethiopia and Korea are closely connected," Kang said.

He added that Korea will never forget the value that the patriots paid and worked for the country's wellbeing in the war that held 73 years ago. Therefore, the two countries will encourage their ties in the years to come.

According to him, artifacts and stories related to the war will be placed in the museum at the Ethiopian Korean War Veterans Institute. He also appreciated the participants who engaged in the renovation of the museum.

Ethiopian Korean War Veterans Association President, Colonel Estifanos Gebremsekel, on his part said that the benevolence of the Korean government and its people is crucial in renovating the museum through financial support in collaboration with the World Together project.

Estifanos added that the Ethiopian Korean War Veteran Memorial Monument and museum were built with the support of the Korean government, its people, and Korean soldiers and patriots, aimed at improving the livelihoods of the veterans and their families.

World Together CEO, Eson Wakli, said that despite infrastructure challenges, the repair of the Ethiopian Korean War Veteran Memorial Institute has been fully completed with the help of Ethiopian veterans and the Korean Embassy in Addis.

Ethiopian veterans who were dedicated in the Korean War, veterans' families, Korean veterans, the Ethiopian Patriots Association President, Lij Daniel Jote Mesfin, and other guests of honor attended the event at the Ethiopian Korean War Veteran Memorial Park yesterday.

The Republic of Korea erected a memorial monument in Addis dedicated to the Ethiopian veterans who participated in the Korean War 73 years ago. The monument bears the names of 2,482 Ethiopian veterans.

BY MESERET BEHAILU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 17 APRIL 2025