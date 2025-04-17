Ethiopia, Kenya Keen to Strengthen Bilateral Trade Relations

17 April 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — -The Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration has emphasized Ethiopia and Kenya's keenness to strengthen and enhance their bilateral trade relations.

Discussions on boosting trade cooperation between the two nations took place in Mombasa between Ethiopia's Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, Kassahun Gofe, and Kenya's Minister of Trade, Industry, and Investment, Lee Kinyanjui.

During the meeting, the two sides explored various strategies to boost trade cooperation, including reviewing the report on border trade negotiations initiated by the bilateral technical committee.

"This is to ensure that trade activities in the border area are conducted legally, rather than through informal channels," Minister Kassahun stated on his official social media page.

He also noted that both sides have agreed on a shared direction to finalize the ongoing negotiations.

Minister Kassahun stated that the meeting stated the ongoing commitment of both Ethiopia and Kenya to formalize and expand cross-border trade, with the larger objective of fostering economic cooperation and regional integration.

