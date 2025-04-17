Ethiopia Deeply Honoured to Receive Torch and Assume Responsibility of Hosting 5th P4G Summit - PM Abiy

17 April 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed underscored that the Hanoi Summit has shown that even small, well-integrated P4G projects can drive meaningful impact and hold strong potential for scaling.

Ethiopia is deeply honoured to receive the torch and assume the responsibility of hosting the fifth P4G Summit in 2027, the Premier indicated.

"We embrace this opportunity with determination and an unwavering commitment to build on the inspiring legacy of Viet Nam, Colombia, Denmark, and the Republic of Korea."

Guided by P4G's core principles of partnership, innovation, inclusivity, and action, Ethiopia's 2027 Summit will spotlight green industrialization, climate-resilient agriculture, and the empowerment of youth and women as essential agents of change in the green transition, he explained.

