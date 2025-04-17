South Africa: Keyshia Cole Live In South Africa Tour Officially Cancelled

The highly anticipated concert Keyshia Cole - Live in South Africa has officially been cancelled.

This decision follows ongoing scheduling challenges with the artist's team, who this week requested another postponement to accommodate the South African show within Keyshia Cole's upcoming global tour happening later this year.

Despite rescheduling last year, followed by the further postponement due to the LA fire tragedy early this year, a confirmation video shared by the artist on social media confirmed it would finally go ahead next week, which sadly, now is not the case.

Due to the latest request to push the date back once again, the promoter has declined to proceed with further changes and has no choice but to cancel the event altogether.

"We are incredibly disappointed to let fans down once again," said the event organising team this morning. "South African fans have shown immense excitement and loyalty, and we were truly looking forward to bringing Keyshia Cole to our shores. Unfortunately, under the current circumstances with a request with yet another postponement, we are unable to continue pursuing a new tour date yet again."

Ticket holders will be contacted directly with information regarding refunds and the official ticketing platform will provide further assistance in the coming days. Alternatively they can be contacted directly via info@ticketpro.co.za.

The promoter thanks fans for their patience and understanding and extends sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused.