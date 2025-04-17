Namibia: Malaria Reinfection Cases On the Rise in Zambezi

The Zambezi regional health directorate has urged residents to continue taking preventative measures after malaria treatment to avoid being infected again.

The region has reported about 1891 new cases this week, bringing the total malaria cases to 15 371, 14 deaths, and 626 hospital admissions since January.

Health director Woita Kapumburu told The Namibian yesterday that though this week they have seen a slight decrease in new infections, they are concerned about the spike in reinfections.

He added that residents should know that malaria treatment does not provide lifelong protection; as such, they can be infected again if bitten by a malaria parasite mosquito.

"Some patients present with recurrent infections, often due to poor treatment adherence and compliance. As part of current practice, all reinfection cases without known issues of adherence or compliance are referred to the hospital for further evaluation and management. Blood samples are collected for microscopy to determine parasite species and count. Currently, there is no specific data available on malaria reinfections. However, moving forward, a line list will be developed and distributed to all health facilities to capture this information systematically,' he said.

He added that the residents should sleep under insecticide-treated mosquito nets (ITNs) every night, close windows and doors early, clear stagnant water around homes, cut tall grass and bushes around households, use mosquito repellents or sprays indoors where possible, and allow their homes to be sprayed by indoor residual spraying teams.

"Furthermore, they should seek testing and treatment early if they present with fever, chills, or body aches. Do not self-medicate or rely on traditional remedies alone--get tested and receive the right treatment from trained health workers. Complete the full course of malaria medication even if you feel better before finishing it. Do not share the treatment given to you with another person," he said.