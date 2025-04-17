Tanzania: Zanzibar President Urges Envoys to Prioritize Economic Diplomacy

17 April 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, has urged Tanzanian ambassadors appointed to represent the country abroad to prioritize economic diplomacy and actively promote available investment opportunities in Tanzania.

Dr. Mwinyi made the call during a farewell meeting held at the State House in Zanzibar, where he met with recently appointed ambassadors before their departure to their respective duty stations. The ambassadors included Dr. Habibu Kambanga (Rwanda), CP Suzane Kaganda (Zimbabwe), Mobhare Matinyi (Sweden), and CP Hamad Hamad (Mozambique).

In his address, President Mwinyi encouraged the ambassadors to be champions of economic promotion by branding Tanzania as a safe and attractive destination for investment. He particularly emphasized the importance of promoting the Blue Economy Policy and the tourism sector, noting that Zanzibar still requires significant investment, especially in key sectors such as fisheries, tourism, oil, and gas.

The President further noted that international relations today are increasingly focused on economic cooperation. He called on the ambassadors to enhance economic ties between Tanzania and the countries they are assigned to, highlighting untapped opportunities in port investment, cargo transportation, and the energy sector, including oil and gas.

Speaking on trade, Dr. Mwinyi urged the ambassadors to support Tanzania in identifying new markets for its products, particularly spices that are abundantly produced in Zanzibar. He also emphasized the need to promote service-based tourism and natural attractions to draw more visitors from their respective host countries.

In response, the ambassadors pledged to follow the President's guidance and use it as a foundation for executing their diplomatic duties.

They assured him of their commitment to promoting Tanzania's economic interests and attracting more investors, especially to Zanzibar.

