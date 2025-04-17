Tanzania: Police Order Chadema to Halt Mobilizing People for Rally On April 24

17 April 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Force has ordered leaders of the Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) to immediately halt their plans to mobilize supporters to gather at Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court on April 24, citing concerns over potential unrest.

Speaking to the media, Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Jumanne Muliro said the police have been closely monitoring statements made by some CHADEMA leaders through the media and social networks, encouraging citizens to turn out in large numbers at the court on the day opposition politician Tundu Lissu is expected to appear.

"There are clear indications that some of these leaders are planning to use the event to incite chaos and violence in an attempt to pressure legal authorities into making decisions based on public outcry, which is contrary to the legal process," said Commander Muliro.

He emphasized that the courts are independent institutions tasked with delivering justice, and must be allowed to perform their duties without interference from individuals or organizations.

The police have issued a stern warning that strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in incitement or planning actions that threaten public peace.

"We are issuing a strong warning to all those with ill intentions--do not attempt to disrupt the peace of our city," Commander Muliro stressed.

He also called on residents of Dar es Salaam to go about their daily activities as usual and avoid political propaganda that could jeopardize the city's stability.

The Police Force further stated that it will intensify security measures in all key areas, especially around Kisutu Court, to ensure that legal proceedings take place in a peaceful and secure environment.

