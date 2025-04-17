Tanzania in Strategic Move to Enhance Ties With Antwerp Port

17 April 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Belgium — The Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, has visited the Port of Antwerp in Belgium and held discussions with the port's leadership on ways to enhance strategic cooperation between the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) and the Port of Antwerp.

The meeting, led by Antwerp Port's Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Stefan Cassimon, focused on key areas such as port management, investment opportunities, and capacity-building programs. Minister Kombo emphasized the importance of collaboration between the two institutions, highlighting that such a partnership would expand market reach and improve operational efficiency to the benefit of both sides.

Mr. Cassimon, on his part, expressed the port's readiness to work with Tanzania in various aspects of port operations and management. He underscored that the cooperation would serve as a catalyst for modern, efficient port operations.

Minister Kombo's visit marked the conclusion of his official working tour in the European Union (EU), which began on April 14, this year.

