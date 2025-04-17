Liberia: Kwabo Leads Push for Compliance, Value in 2025 Public Sector Targets

Monrovia — The government of Liberia, through the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, has commenced a high-level engagement with heads of public institutions to strategically shape the 2025 performance target-setting process. The initiative aligns with the Unity Party administration's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), with a strong emphasis on compliance and value for money.

The engagement officially began Monday, April 14, in Monrovia and brought together institutional leaders to review the 2024 Performance Management Compliance System (PMCS) cycle. Stakeholders examined lessons learned and set clear, results-driven targets for 2025.

Kwabo Outlines Strategic Phases for Performance Target Setting

Providing an overview of the initiative, Director-General of the Cabinet Nathaniel Kwabo outlined a three-phase approach to the 2025 target-setting process:

Strategic Alignment (April 4-11)

(April 4-11) Target Development (April 14-25)

(April 14-25) Approval and Contracting (April 28-May 9)

Kwabo explained that during Phase 1, the Cabinet Secretariat, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), reviewed institutional mandates and their alignment with the AAID. Thirteen institutions without current interventions under the AAID were identified and guided to align with relevant policy areas.

"These institutions were given tools to develop sector-aligned, institution-specific interventions that will directly contribute to national development," he said.

In Phase 2, institutions will develop specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and time-bound (SMART) targets, identify the resources and capacity needed to achieve them, and craft action plans with built-in risk mitigation and monitoring frameworks.

Phase 3 will focus on final reviews, validation by the PMCS team, senior management endorsement, and the preparation and signing of performance contracts--culminating with presidential endorsement.

Kwabo Stresses Accountability, Anti-Fraud, and Value for Money

Kwabo emphasized the importance of plugging resource leakages--whether through fraud or wastage--and implementing solutions for greater accountability. Key deliverables include systems audits, anti-fraud measures, and compliance verification protocols to ensure value for money in the use of public resources.

"The Cabinet Secretariat will provide technical guidance, templates, SMART criteria references and sample indicators," he said, noting that workshops and ongoing support will be available throughout the process.

He also highlighted the role of the PMCS technical working group in facilitating inter-institutional communication, organizing progress meetings and creating a network for sharing best practices.

"This process is not about targeting individuals but about setting clear deliverables and holding ourselves accountable," he said. "If you set tangible goals within a defined timeframe, you are expected to deliver."

President Joseph Boakai is expected to reward top-performing officials based on clearly demonstrated outcomes, reinforcing the administration's commitment to performance-driven governance.

Kwabo further stated that, going forward, budgetary allocations will be linked to institutional performance. "You cannot request resources without delivering value for money," he stressed.

The government will work closely with the MFDP and the Liberia Revenue Authority to ensure institutions receive the financial backing necessary to achieve their targets.

Neufville-Wento Praises PMCS and Urges Institutional Clarity

Speaking during the engagement, Joseta Neufville-Wento, manager of the National Road Fund, praised the PMCS initiative. She emphasized its role in promoting transparency and ensuring accountability among public officials.

"This process gives every institution the opportunity to align its programs with national goals and helps the public fairly assess government performance, free from political bias," she said.

Neufville-Wento also clarified that while the Ministry of Public Works implements road works, the fund provides the necessary financing. "We've established innovative mechanisms to ensure timely and effective financing for service delivery," she noted.

Neufville-Wento Recommends Strategic Communication and Capacity Building

She further recommended that the Office of the President collaborate with the Liberia Broadcasting System and the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism to synchronize all government communications.

"This will help avoid misinformation and ensure government messages are clear, factual and accessible--even to citizens with limited education," she added.

Neufville-Wento concluded by urging the government to prioritize technical capacity-building across all institutions, emphasizing that long-term impact comes from retaining institutional knowledge and avoiding repeated training investments without results.