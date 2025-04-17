Liberia: NEC Kicks Off Two-Day Inter-Party Dialogue Ahead of April 22 Senatorial By-Election

Ganta — The National Elections Commission (NEC) has begun a two-day Inter-Party Consultative Committee (IPCC) dialogue in Ganta, Nimba County, ahead of the April 22 senatorial by-election.

The IPCC dialogue, taking place one week before the vote, brings together NEC officials -- including Barsee L. Kpangbai, chairperson of the By-Election Steering Committee -- Commissioners Ernestine Morgan-Awar and Floyd O. Sayor, as well as candidates, supporters, media, and election observers.

At the opening session, five of the seven candidates attended: Edith Gongloe-Weh, B. Mack Gblinwon, R. Mantenokay Tingban, Tee Wonokay Farngalo, and Samuel G. Kogar. Garrison Doldeh Yealue and George Gunpu Parkinson were absent.

The gathering is aimed at reviewing the 2023 Farmington River Declaration and encouraging candidates to recommit to its principles.

Signed ahead of the 2023 general and presidential elections, the Farmington River Declaration commits political candidates and stakeholders to uphold peace throughout the electoral process. Though initiated for the 2023 cycle, the document remains applicable to all elections in Liberia, with candidates and supporters considered its primary custodians.

By reaffirming their commitment, the five attending candidates pledged to abide by the provisions of the declaration -- particularly the call to maintain peace during and after the election.

The dialogue also featured discussions between candidates, their supporters, and NEC officials on issues surrounding the by-election, with recommendations advanced to ensure a transparent and peaceful voting process.

Voters in Nimba County are set to go to the polls on April 22 to elect a new senator to fill the seat left vacant following the death of Prince Yormie Johnson, the county's longest-serving senator, who died on Nov. 24.