Liberia: Nimba Youths Endorse Edith for Senate

Nimba — A group under the banner "Youth of Nimba for Madam Edith Gongole-Weh Senatorial Bid" has officially endorsed her candidacy in the upcoming senatorial by-election scheduled for Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

The endorsement was made recently in Ganta City, Nimba County, where the group described Madam Gongole-Weh as the most reputable candidate to replace the late, long-time political figure of Nimba, Senator Prince Y. Johnson.

In their statement, the group emphasized Madam Gongole-Weh's unwavering dedication to public service, especially in the areas of education, justice, and youth empowerment.

They noted that her consistent track record speaks volumes about the kind of leadership she brings--one that is inclusive, accountable, and people-centered.

According to the group, Madam Gongole-Weh, a former Superintendent of Nimba County, demonstrated remarkable courage and competence in managing public affairs.

They praised her for prioritizing transparency and accountability during her tenure, especially in a time when these values were often neglected by previous male leaders.

The Youths of Nimba stated that Madam Gongole-Weh never used her position for personal gain but instead leveraged her leadership role to drive meaningful transformation across the county.

They highlighted her numerous efforts in advocating for development and in addressing pressing issues affecting the lives of everyday citizens.

The group pointed out that in villages, towns, and cities of Nimba, the youth remain the heartbeat of the region but have long been marginalized and underrepresented.

They lamented that calls for better education, employment opportunities, and representation have often gone unheard, except Madam Gongole-Weh, describing her as one of the few national figures who has consistently placed youth engagement at the center of her agenda.

Her efforts include mentoring young leaders, creating platforms for dialogue, and pushing for policies that create opportunities for the younger generation.

During presentation of the endorsement, the group expressed full commitment and excitement to support Madam Gongole-Weh's candidacy.

They called her the best and most preferred candidate to lead Nimba County in the Senate, especially as a champion for women who have historically been left behind.

"We are the generation that inherited the dreams of our parents and the burdens of their unfulfilled hopes," said the group's spokesperson during the endorsement event.

"We are tired of recycled politics and tired of being used during campaigns only to be forgotten after elections. We want real change, and that begins with Madam Edith Gongole-Weh," the spokesperson added.

The youth group also expressed disappointment in Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, accusing him of misusing state resources to influence the senatorial by-election in Nimba.

They described the Vice President's alleged actions as shameful, undemocratic, and a betrayal of public trust, especially when national resources could be better used to address issues like education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

The group also cautioned current Senator Nyan Tuayen to focus on his constitutional duties of oversight and representation and to refrain from meddling in the upcoming April 22, 2025, by-election.

The youth leaders called on students from Upper and Lower Nimba to rally in support of Madam Gongole-Weh through civic education, peer engagement, and grassroots mobilization to ensure their voices are heard loudly on Election Day. Editing by Jonathan Browne